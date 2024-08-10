Exciting Teaser for Disney’s Moana 2 Marks Grand Return to Adventure

Just a few months remain until the highly anticipated release of Moana 2, set to grace theaters on November 27, 2024. At this year’s D23 panel, Disney unveiled the latest trailer for the sequel, promising a grand adventure that rivals the original film.
Return of Popular Characters
Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, bringing his signature charm and vocal talents to new songs. Auli’i Cravalho also reprises her role as Moana, who has now embraced her Wayfinder duties. Cravalho shared her excitement, saying,
When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career.
A Journey With New Challenges
The film picks up three years after the original, following Moana’s exploration of the seas and her efforts to connect her home with other islands. The adventure escalates when a shooting star marks an island’s location that could significantly aid her mission. Alongside a new crew of seafarers, Moana faces new gods and an army of sentient coconuts.
Musical Brilliance
The sequel features music by an acclaimed team of Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear; Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’I; and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. During a recent event, Cravalho performed the song
The team behind the music of ‘Moana 2’ brings fresh energy and perspective to the film’s soundtrack.
Exciting New Songs
Dwayne Johnson is returning as Maui with an assurance to lend his voice once more. Fans can expect new songs in keys that don’t exist, a playful nod from Johnson about his musical contributions.
Follow Us