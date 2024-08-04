Exciting New Shows to Stream This August

August is teeming with fresh, exciting shows set to hit the streaming scene. Prepare to be captivated as some of your favorite series return and new ones make a striking debut.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Mystery

The six-part mystery series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder lands on Netflix starting August 1. The show stars Emma Myers, who you might recognize from Wednesday. She dons a solid British accent to play a teenage detective solving an old homicide case in a small English village. This adaptation of Holly Jackson’s popular YA novel exudes strong Miss Marple vibes and features a robust cast including Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, Mathew Baynton, Gary Beadle, and Anna Maxwell Martin.

Snyder’s Rebel Moon Strikes Again

On August 2, Zack Snyder aims to replicate the ‘Snyder Cut’ magic with director’s cuts of Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver. Expect more violence and enriched world-building around Ed Skrein’s character, Admiral Noble. Both parts are R-rated for their intense scenes.

The Hargreeves Saga Continues

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy kicks off on August 8. The Hargreeves children embark on another mission to save the world while navigating time travel challenges. Look out for new faces like Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross joining the cast this season.

Emily in Paris Is Back

Fans rejoice! From August 15, Emily in Paris returns with two installments for its fourth season. As Emily (Lily Collins) navigates her career in Paris, she finds herself caught between two love interests – Gabriel and Alfie. Expect engaging drama and picturesque Parisian locales as the series unfolds post-wedding tumult.

AMC Originals Enter the Fray

August 19 marks a major deal between Netflix and AMC, showcasing a plethora of AMC originals for a year. Highlights include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, and more classic shows like A Discovery of Witches, Dark Winds, and Fear the Walking Dead.

The Terminator Franchise Goes Anime

Debuting on August 29, Netflix presents its first animated Terminator series, Terminator Zero. Directed by Masashi Kudo from Production IG, the eight-episode series chronicles Eiko’s mission to protect scientist Malcolm Lee against an unyielding assassin from the future as he develops advanced AI called Kokoro.

A Bevy of New Movies and Shows

A Netflix subscription offers even more in August with movies such as , Jack Reacher and its sequel, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, and family films like Monster House and Mr. Deeds. There’s something for everyone this month.

