Exciting New Characters and Ghostly Adventures Await in CBS’s Ghosts Season 4

Ghosts is set to unveil some exciting new character additions in its fourth season.
New Faces at Woodstone
CBS has announced that Mary Holland and Dean Norris will be joining the cast. Holland will play Patience, a ghost with quite the backstory. Described as a Puritan woman who was expelled from her village for being excessively severe, Patience has been lurking underground since 1895 after being inadvertently abandoned by Isaac.
Norris, on the other hand, will take on the role of Samantha’s father, Frank. Described as kindly yet detached, Frank’s arrival at Woodstone is bound to stir up some unresolved issues between him and Sam, particularly after decades of emotional distance.
The Dynamics Between Jay and the Ghosts
This season aims to delve deeper into Jay’s interactions with the supernatural inhabitants of Woodstone Mansion. As noted during the
official panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Jay, a free-spirited chef played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, will find himself entangled in more ghostly adventures alongside his wife, Sam.
Tension and Humor Collide with Frank and Patience
The introduction of Frank and Patience promises to add layers of tension and comedy. With Frank’s first visit in years and a new girlfriend in tow, expect an awkward family dynamic, especially with a new ghost triggering difficult conversations for Sam.
On the other hand, viewers will finally learn about Patience’s plans for Isaac after her dramatic reappearance last season. This storyline highlights Mary’s transition from her role in The Big Door Prize.
A Shift in Tone for Season 4
This season also marks a tonal shift as hinted by Brandon Scott Jones’ portrayal of Isaac, noting how the cast hopes for a thrilling season:
Well, you always hope. But I remember reading page one and going, ‘I love this. This is exactly the type of movie I would want to see.’ And when we were shooting, it felt like we had something wild.
A Look Ahead
Season 4 will premiere on October 17th, fittingly close to Halloween, promising an intriguing blend of comedy and unresolved family drama. Stay tuned to witness how these new elements breathe fresh life into Ghosts.
