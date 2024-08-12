Exciting Developments in Days of Our Lives for August 12-16

In a thrilling week from August 12-16, 2024 on Days of Our Lives on Peacock, fans will witness intriguing plot twists and emotional moments.

Sarah Horton Faces a Tragic Incident

Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will face a tragic incident. The specifics of her ordeal remain under wraps, but it’s bound to be a tough time for her and those close to her. Paul Telfer sheds some light on it, noting that there are heated discussions surrounding Xander Cook Kiriakis during this time: Xander’s actions are going to lead to quite a bit of backlash, he said.

Unexpected Wedding and More Drama

Also this week, fans will see Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Sarah Horton renew their vows in an unexpected wedding. Unfortunately, the celebrations are short-lived as Xander’s mother, Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas), struggles to maintain sobriety. This inner family turmoil could have significant repercussions for everyone involved.

Abigail Deveraux’s DNA Dilemma Deepens

Fans will also follow the challenges faced by Abigail Deveraux (AnnaLynne McCord) as her DNA dilemma deepens. With no clear resolution in sight, viewers can expect dramatic confrontations and emotional scenes. Chad Dimera’s (Billy Flynn) loyalty to Abigail is tested as new revelations come to light.

Trouble Brewed by Hattie Adams & Bonnie Kiriakis

Meanwhile, Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) stir up some trouble at the Brady Pub. Their antics are sure to keep viewers entertained as they navigate their schemes with characteristic mischief.

Holly Jonas Reaches Her Breaking Point

The young Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) will reach her breaking point due to Sophia Choi’s (Madelyn Kientz) torment. In the face of unsettling circumstances, Holly’s resilience will be put to the test. The official spoilers confirm that despite the overwhelming odds, Holly survives a fiery car accident that was designed to make everyone believe she had perished.This ruse sets the stage for further complications and reveals hidden intentions within Salem, one source revealed.

