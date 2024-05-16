Ewan McGregor and Ellen Burstyn Lead “Mother, Couch” Trailer Teases Wild Family Feud

Ewan McGregor and Ellen Burstyn lead the cast of Mother, Couch, a film that dives deep into family dysfunction with a surreal twist. The trailer, shared exclusively with Film Movement on May 10, blends familial tension and dark comedy, setting the stage for an intense cinematic experience.
The story centers on a bizarre scenario where Burstyn’s character refuses to leave a couch in a defunct furniture store. Her son David (played by Ewan McGregor), bewildered by his mother’s stubbornness, tries to enlist the help of his siblings Gruffudd (Rhys Ifans) and Linda (Lara Flynn Boyle) to resolve the situation. The film’s official synopsis describes it as exposing the tensions within a dysfunctional family, as the three estranged children navigate this peculiar predicament.
Director-writer Niclas Larsson, making his feature debut with this project, adapted the screenplay from Jerker Virdborg’s novel Mamma I Soffa. Speaking to Film Movement, Larsson reflected on his inspiration:
I had to make something bold for my directorial debut… Something unexpected and unseen. In my wildest dreams, I couldn’t imagine doing that without this remarkable cast.
The film skillfully blends surreal elements within its cinematography to enhance the storytelling. As each family member deals with underlying resentments and unresolved issues, the old furniture store gradually transforms into an eerie maze. With performances that range from poignant to comically absurd, Mother, Couch promises a thought-provoking experience.
Notably, Ellen Burstyn delivers a compelling performance as the family’s recalcitrant matriarch. Critics have highlighted her portrayal as both nuanced and powerful. McGregor also noted the complexity of his character:
Mother, Couch allowed me to dive deep into a complex character that challenged me in ways I hadn’t experienced before.
The ensemble cast includes Taylor Russell as Bella, daughter of the store owners Marco and Marcus (both played by F. Murray Abraham). Lake Bell also joins these notable actors in contributing to this eclectic family drama.
The film’s journey starts in New York City’s Angelika Film Center on July 5, followed by its Los Angeles premiere at Landmark Nuart on July 12. Throughout July and August, Mother, Couch will be rolled out in theaters nationwide.
