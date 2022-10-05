Everything You Need to Know about Brad Pitt

Early Life
Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. His father, William Alvin Pitt, was a proprietor of a trucking company, and his mum Jane Etta Pitt, was a school counselor. Pitt was raised in Springfield Missouri with his younger siblings and attended Kickapoo High School. He was skilled in golf, swimming, and tennis. After graduating from high school, he got admitted to the University of Missouri in 1982, where he studied Journalism. Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles where he took acting lessons while working odd jobs, due to his passion for films.
Brad Pitt’s Early Years in Acting
Brad Pitt started his acting career with a guest appearance on television, which included a role in Dallas (1978 TV series). He later became popular in 1991, after he played the role of a cowboy hitchhiker in the movie, Thelma & Louise. This film earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Between 2004 and 2008, Brad Pitt gained worldwide recognition in two major film roles. He starred as Achilles in Troy and Rusty Ryan, in the sequel Ocean’s Twelve. His next major role came in 2009, where he played the role of Lieutenant Aldo Raine in Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. This blockbuster movie had amazing reviews and made a hit of over $311 million worldwide. Brad Pitt’s career has continued to flourish, as he featured in different movies to date.
Awards and Nominations
Brad Pitt has received numerous awards and nominations, and this includes two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and two British Academy Film Awards.
Relationships
Brad Pitt has had several romantic involvements over the years with his co-stars. Meanwhile, he has been married twice. His first marriage with Jennifer Aniston lasted for five years, after which he announced their separation.
After his divorce proceedings, he fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, with Angelina Jolie. They got engaged in 2012, and in 2014 they were legally married. They have six children together: Ella, Zaharra, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, and Pax. There were irreconcilable differences when Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce. The court declared the couple legally single on April 12th, 2019.
Brad Pitt’s Net Worth
Currently, Brad Pitt is one of the world’s most famous and highest-paid entertainers, with a net worth of $300 million.