Every Squid Game Ranked By Tension

Welcome to the high-stakes world of Squid Game, where tension isn’t just a byproduct—it’s the main attraction. As we delve into each game from the series, we’ll explore how they rank in terms of sheer edge-of-your-seat suspense. From the initial shock to the final showdown, let’s see which game had us gripping our seats the tightest.
1. Red Light, Green Light
The Red Light, Green Light game starts us off with a bang—quite literally. The rules were simple: make it across the room without moving when the giant doll turns around or face elimination. But the distance was deceptive, as Bee revealed,
That’s not close… it really is [far]. The massive set, hidden secrets, and deadly consequences all contributed to an initial shock that set the bar for tension high.
2. Dalgona Candy
The Dalgona Candy challenge may not have had the immediate shock factor of ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ but its psychological tension was unyielding. Players painstakingly carved shapes out of brittle candy under threat of death, turning a simple task into a sweat-inducing ordeal. The personal stakes for each character as they scraped and poked at their candy pieces were palpable.
3. Tug of War
In Tug of War, strategy was king. Il-nam’s advice on positioning and technique—
You should practically lie down… push your lower abdomen up to the sky and bend your head way back—highlighted the cerebral nature of this seemingly brutish game. Sang-woo’s last-minute trick added another layer of tension, turning what appeared to be a physical contest into a mental chess match.
4. Marbles
The Marbles game was where emotional tension peaked. Each player’s backstory and their relationships with one another came into heartbreaking focus as they gambled their lives on childhood games. Bee’s experience highlights this well:
It felt like I was literally in the show… real sand in marbles, and little things like that. It felt absolutely incredible. The realism intensified our connection to the characters’ plight, making us feel every loss deeply.
5. Glass Stepping Stones
Glass Stepping Stones brought tension to new heights—literally—as players faced a dizzying drop with each step. Decisions had to be made in an instant, with life or death hanging in the balance. The sight of players hesitating on which pane of glass to choose was nerve-wracking, as any step could have been their last.
6. Squid Game
The final Squid Game itself was a culmination of all forms of tension we’d witnessed: strategic, psychological, and emotional. Childhood friends turned opponents faced off in a fight to the death, with Gi-hun offering Sang-woo a chance to end the game rather than dying—a moment that epitomized the intense emotional stakes that had been building throughout the series.
In conclusion, each game in Squid Game masterfully ratcheted up the tension in its own way. Whether it was through shock value, psychological strain, strategic battles, emotional turmoil, or life-or-death decisions, these games kept viewers on tenterhooks from start to finish. What’s your ranking? Share your thoughts and see how they compare with fellow fans’ perspectives.
Follow Us