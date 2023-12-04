Every Hangover Movie Ranked With Jenelle Evans

When The Hangover series first stumbled onto the big screen, it brought with it a fresh wave of comedy that was as unexpected as the plot twists in its own storyline. The series has since become a cultural touchstone for a generation of moviegoers seeking raucous laughs and unforgettable characters. Adding to this discussion is none other than Jenelle Evans, whose perspectives on these films offer a unique layer to our rankings.
1. The Hangover Part III
At the bottom of our list sits The Hangover Part III, a sequel that veered off the beaten path of its predecessors. It’s widely acknowledged that the third installment didn’t quite hit the comedic highs of the first two films.
While Part III is not a great or even hugely memorable comedy, it is certainly of a piece with its predecessors, qualitatively, tonally, and, for the most part, narratively, encapsulates the general sentiment. This film shook things up by ditching the drug-fueled memory loss shenanigans that fans had come to love. Jenelle Evans’ perspective on this departure from formula would have been insightful, but unfortunately, her specific views on this film are not documented. Nonetheless, it’s clear that this movie struggled to find its footing in the shadow of the giant that was the original Hangover.
2. The Hangover Part II
Middle of the pack is The Hangover Part II. This sequel was met with mixed feelings; on one hand, it tried to recapture the magic of the first film, but on the other hand, it was criticized for being too similar.
That may disappoint some of you to hear, as the central problem many had with Part II was its beat-for-beat narrative similarity to the original film. Jenelle Evans’ take on this movie would add depth to our understanding, though her opinion remains unknown. The film introduced comedic elements such as a silent monk and ‘ladyboys’, which were hit-or-miss with audiences. Still, there’s an undeniable charm in its attempt to stick to what worked once before—even if it didn’t fully succeed.
3. The Hangover
Topping our list is the original and unparalleled The Hangover. It’s praised for its innovative concept and humor that resonated with audiences worldwide. A desensitized audience for these type of comedies found solace in its unique blend of chaos and hilarity.
I only saw the previous film a couple of times, but I don’t recall the tone being this dark and mean, hints at how this film managed to balance its edgy humor with a lighter tone—a formula that would be tinkered with in later installments. Jenelle Evans holds this film in high regard, aligning with many fans who see it as a comedic masterpiece that set a new standard for ensemble-driven laugh-fests.
In conclusion, our journey through The Hangover series with insights from Jenelle Evans—albeit limited—has highlighted how each film stands on its own merit while contributing to an iconic trilogy. Despite differing opinions on which sequel shines or falters, it’s clear that the original Hangover movie holds a special place in cinematic history for its bold approach to comedy.
