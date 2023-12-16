Every Brahmastra Part 2 Fan Theory Ranked From Least to Most Likely

1. Time Travel to Ancient Times
The idea of time travel in Brahmastra Part 2 is fascinating but sits at the bottom of our list. While the allure of ancient times is strong, the makers have not divulged any sequel specifics, and the narrative so far doesn’t lend itself to such a leap. The expectation to delve deeper into the Astraverse mythology hints at new elements, but it’s unlikely that time travel will be the chosen path, considering the established storyline.
2. Crossover With Another Film Franchise
At number two, we examine a crossover theory. While crossovers are a staple in cinematic universes, Ayan Mukerji’s commitment to the themes of part one and the ongoing narrative suggests a limited scope for such an endeavor in Brahmastra Part 2. The filmmaker’s vision seems focused on expanding upon the established Astraverse rather than merging it with another.
3. New Antagonist From a Different Mythology
Third on our list is the theory of introducing a new antagonist from a different mythology. While Ayan Mukerji has teased that the follow-ups will be darker, which could imply new adversaries, the focus thus far has been on Indian mythology. An external mythological force might not blend seamlessly with the established narrative, making this theory less likely, though not entirely out of the question.
4. Protagonist Turns Evil
The protagonist’s turn to darkness is an intriguing possibility but ranks lower in likelihood. Ayan Mukerji has described Dev as his “most exciting character,” which could suggest significant character development or twists in Brahmastra Part 2. However, given Shiva’s journey in part one, a descent into evil would require substantial narrative justification.
5. Introduction of New Astras
The introduction of new astras aligns well with the expansion of the Astraverse. With Ranbir Kapoor’s character associated with Agni Astra and Deepika Padukone rumored as Jalastra incarnation, this theory holds water. The world that Ayan Mukerji has created brims with potential for new elements like these powerful weapons.
6. Lead Characters’ Lineage Central to Plot
Moving up our list, we find theories about lineage taking center stage. The significance of Shiva’s heritage as the lovechild of Dev and Amrita has been hinted at in part one. With castings suggesting a focus on family ties and characters like Deepika Padukone’s Amrita wielding Jalastra, it seems probable that lineage will play a crucial role in Brahmastra Part 2.
7. Secret Society Guiding Events
The existence of a secret society already hinted at in part one makes this theory particularly compelling. Given that these protectors were gearing up for an existential fight and left us with unanswered questions, it’s plausible that their influence and machinations will be further explored in Brahmastra Part 2.
8. Origins of Brahmastra Explored
The exploration into the origins of Brahmastra sits high on our list due to multiple hints from part one and director’s comments about Dev’s pivotal role in the story’s progression. With part two picking up from where we left off and delving into Shiva’s backstory and special powers, it stands to reason that we’ll learn more about this powerful weapon.
9. Significant Time Skip
Nearing the top is the theory of a significant time skip between films. However, with part two expected to focus heavily on Dev, this seems less likely since continuity appears to be key. We’re anticipating evolution rather than a jump forward in time that would disrupt the narrative flow centered around known characters.
10. Unification of Astras and Power Struggles
Topping our list is the theory that Brahmastra Part 2 will focus on unifying astras and ensuing power struggles—a logical progression given Shiva’s newfound control over fire and possession of Brahmastra alongside Guru (Amitabh Bachchan). With audiences eagerly awaiting how Dev became so powerful and his relationship with Amrita (Jalastra), this theory promises to unravel many mysteries.
