Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Passes Away at 25

Tragic Loss in Entertainment
The entertainment world mourns the loss of Angus Cloud, the beloved actor from the acclaimed series Euphoria, who has died at the young age of 25. Best known for his portrayal of Fezco, Angus was not just a character on screen but a significant part of many lives.
His journey to stardom was unconventional; discovered by a casting agent while on the streets of New York City, Angus’s talent shone brightly despite having no prior acting experience. His role as a lovable drug dealer captured hearts worldwide, making him a fan favorite.
In tribute, a cast member from Euphoria stated,
you were a gentle beautiful soul. You existed too soon. These words echo the sentiments felt by many across the globe.
A Heartbreaking Goodbye
The Cloud family recently released a heartfelt statement confirming this devastating news: Angus had lately laid his father to rest and struggled deeply with his loss. Their words portrayed him as an incredible artist and a compassionate individual who dealt openly with mental health challenges, hoping his story could help others.
Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria, also expressed his grief, noting,
He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.
The official Euphoria Twitter account added their voice to the condolences, highlighting his immense talent and beloved presence within the HBO family. They extended their deepest sympathies to Angus’s friends and relatives during this sorrowful time.
