Eric: Everything to Know About Benedict Cumberbatch’s New TV Series

The Eric TV series is one of the most anticipated British shows of May 2024. Besides its amazing, jaw-dropping plot, it stars Benedict Cumberbatch, one of the finest English actors of his generation. The psychological thriller drama is created and being released as a miniseries.
Benedict Cumberbatch has been incredibly busy since his last Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. Series like Eric prove Cumberbatch’s versatility and acting talents. As the countdown to its premiere commences, here’s everything to know about the Eric TV series led by Benedict Cumberbatch.
What Is the Eric TV Series About?
Eric is set in 1980s New York City, with an increasing crime rate, AIDS epidemic, an almost non-existent underclass, corrupt, and endemic racism. Its plot centers around puppeteer Vincent, who’s drawn into a world of despair after his nine-year-old son, Edgar, goes missing in the city. As a puppeteer, Vincent is some sort of local celebrity as he’s the creator of one of the city’s most successful children’s television shows, Good Day Sunshine.
As hours quickly turn into days, Vincent struggles to cope with his son’s disappearance. He finds succour when he discovers a few of Edgar’s drawings about a blue monster puppet named Eric. Believing the drawings hold sentimental value to his son, Vincent focuses all of his attention on creating Eric and getting the puppet on his show. He is convinced Edgar will see Eric on television and help bring him home.
The more time Vincent spends creating and developing Eric, the more alienated he becomes from his wife, family, and friends, as well as the detectives trying to help find his son. As Vincent falls deeper into his delusions, he’s comforted by the belief that “If I can get him on the show, then Edgar will see him. He’ll know how much we want him to come home.” The Eric TV series promises to leave audiences immersed in its emotional rollercoaster.
Who Stars in the Eric TV Series?
Benedict Cumberbatch leads the cast of Eric, playing Vincent Sullivan, the puppeteer. Cumberbatch delivers an amazing performance as a grief-stricken father whose nine-year-old is missing. Benedict Cumberbatch is famous for portraying Sherlock Holmes in the Sherlock TV series (2010–2017) and Dr. Stephen Strange in the MCU. In a supporting role, American actress Gaby Hoffmann is cast as Cassie Anderson, Edgar’s mother.
Although not a famous name, Gaby Hoffmann began her acting career as a child. She’s known for her roles in Wild (2014), Girls (2014–2017), Transparent (2014–2019), and C’mon C’mon (2021). Also in a major supporting role is American actor McKinley Belcher III, who plays the detective assigned to the case, Detective Michael Ledroit. Besides playing Samuel Diggs in Mercy Street (2016–2017) and Anthony Carter in The Passage, McKinley Belcher III is more popularly remembered for playing Agent Trevor Evans on Netflix’s Ozark.
Ivan Morris Howe will make his screen debut in the Eric TV series as Edgar Anderson, the missing son. Other supporting cast members include Jeff Hephner (who plays Richard Castillo), Amy Louise Pemberton (as Dana Nokes), Phoebe Nicholls (as Anne Anderson), Erika Soto (as Tina McLoud), and Donald Sage Mackay (as Jerry). Others are John Doman, William Hope, Adam Silver, Chloe Claudel, and José Pimentão.
Who Are the Minds Behind Eric?
The Eric TV series was created and written by Welsh playwright and screenwriter Abi Morgan. She’s popularly known for writing the 2011 The Iron Lady, the Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan-led Shame (2011), and Suffragette (2015). Although she had believed she would have to explain the idea of the series to producers, Netflix was more than excited to produce it after Abi Morgan pitched it to them.
The miniseries is directed by Lucy Forbes, with Holly Pullinger as producer. Besides leading the cast, Benedict Cumberbatch is also credited as an executive producer. Also, Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke join Cumberbatch, alongside Forbes and Morgan as executive producers. Eric was reportedly filmed in New York and Budapest, with principal photography commencing in early 2023.
When Is Eric’s Release Date?
Eric TV series is scheduled for release on Netflix on May 30, 2024. The series is created as a six-part miniseries, with all parts released on the same day. Audiences with an active Netflix subscription anywhere in the world can watch the captivating psychological thriller drama on the platform.