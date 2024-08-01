Eric and Nicole Depart Days of Our Lives Amid Emotional Farewell

Arianne Zucker as Nicole is officially leaving Days of Our Lives, marking an emotional end to her iconic role. Eric and Nicole bid farewell to Salem at the end of July, much to the surprise and dismay of dedicated fans. After uncovering the truth about Jude, Nicole moved on from EJ to embark on a new life with Eric.

A Heartfelt Send-Off

The beloved couple journeyed off to Paris as their friends and family organized a touching going away party for them. While Eric’s departure might not be permanent, the same cannot be said for Nicole, given Arianne Zucker’s ongoing legal battle. Her lawsuit alleges that former executive producer Albert Alarr subjected her to unwanted sexual advances, which ultimately led to her being written off the show.

Despite this grim context, fans hold onto hope with sentiments like Eric and Nicole’s time in Salem is coming to a close for now. But never say never in the world of soap operas.

Arianne’s Tearful Farewell

Zucker took to Instagram to express gratitude and love for her supporters with a heartfelt message: I loved my job. I loved my friends. I loved my co-workers, but most of all I love all of you. … [Thank] you for acknowledging what this industry so easily takes advantage of. I will forever stand for you. I love you!

New Beginnings on Screen

As one door closes for Arianne Zucker, another opens with Serena Scott Thomas. She debuts as Fiona on Days of Our Lives in an intriguing twist for Xander’s storyline. Described as a caustic character haunted by alcoholism, Fiona’s addition promises to shake things up.

Despite Xander’s low expectations, it is revealed that he underestimates his estranged mother.
Reflecting on this shift, Paul Telfer commented, Xander knows that his mum’s such a terrible, awful person, such a wretched flake that she won’t show up anyway.

