Emotional Stirring as Ridge’s Plans Bring Steffy to Tears and Katie Questions Bill’s Paternity Test

In the recent episode, the drama surrounding the Forrester family and their associates reached an emotional peak. Let’s delve into the key moments that left fans on the edge of their seats.
Hope and Brooke Discuss Monte Carlo
In Forrester’s design office, Hope eagerly tells her mother,
how excited she is to see her define beauty again. Brooke remains hesitant, but Hope insists that they should not worry about Steffy’s reaction.
Brooke sighs, acknowledging that Steffy might not be thrilled to hear the news, but Hope firmly believes they deserve to celebrate without worrying about Steffy’s response.
Ridge Tries to Soothe Steffy’s Concerns
Meanwhile, Steffy, still upset over the family dynamics, confronts Ridge. She tells him she can’t just forget what the Logans have done.
If she wants to blame someone, blame me. Ridge says, trying to make her understand his standpoint. The conversation takes an unexpected turn when Ridge reveals his plan with Brooke in Monte Carlo.
The Cryptic Conversation Between Bill and Li
At Bill’s place, Luna advises Poppy not to give Katie power over her. They discuss how much they love their new life, with Bill asserting that
nothing will ruin their happiness. This assurance from Bill provides a glimpse into their future plans together.
Katie’s Doubts About the Paternity Test
In Li’s office, Katie questions Li about Luna’s paternity test. She suspects something is off and implies misconduct in the test’s administration. Li, however, reassures her that
the paternity test was correct. Bill is Luna’s father. Katie remains suspicious but doesn’t get the answers she hoped for.
The Emotional Toll on Steffy
Despite Ridge’s attempts to comfort Steffy by stating that they will have time just for themselves in Monte Carlo, Steffy’s emotions prove too overwhelming.
Certainly not particularly as Ridge reveals to Steffy that he is taking Brooke to the upcoming fashion summit in Monte Carlo. She wished to have this special trip just with her father.
