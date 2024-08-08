Emme Rylan Confirms Her Exit from General Hospital as Lulu’s Role Gets Recast

General Hospital viewers have recently seen Laura (Daytime Emmy-winner Genie Francis) visiting her comatose daughter, Lulu (last played by Emme Rylan). The character has been off-camera since falling into a coma back in late 2020 after seemingly surviving unscathed when the Floating Rib blew up.
A New Casting Call
TV Insider hears the show is looking to cast a role who could be Lulu. GH has put out a call for the character of “Lauren,” who is described as 34 to 40 years old and a blonde, white woman. Lauren is described as beautiful, dynamic, and fiery—three characteristics that fit Lulu quite well. The character has overcome challenging circumstances and is now stronger and more determined than ever.
“Challenging circumstances” would explain the long coma Lulu’s been in. And she’ll have to be quite determined to win ex-husband Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) heart from Sam (Kelly Monaco)—if that’s the road GH travels with the character. Lulu and Dante will always be tied together by their son—Rocco (Finn Francis Carr).
Lulu and Dustin’s Tragic Ending
Before entering a coma, Lulu was involved in a tragic explosion at The Floating Rib. Sadly, Lulu’s new love interest Dustin (the terrific Mark Lawson) didn’t survive the blast.
On November 23, 2020, Lawson exited GH when his character was killed off in an explosion at The Floating Rib.
Maxie Keeps Watch
Lulu won’t have to worry about having a place to stay if and when she comes out of her coma. Her BFF Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is currently living with her kids in Lulu’s old house.
Emme Rylan Confirms Departure
Emme Rylan confirmed on social media that GH was recasting the beloved character of Lulu, but she would not be returning to the show herself.
Reposting an article with her face on it from ABC Soaps In Depth on her IG Story, which speculated on the TV Insider Lulu recast report, Rylan shared updates with fans about her career and personal life but remained appreciative of the time spent playing Lulu.
A Waiting Game
The lucky actress cast in the part isn’t set to start taping till mid-September. That could put her on the air either in October or perhaps the show is waiting to reintroduce “Lauren” during November sweeps.
What do you think? Do you think “Lauren” is Lulu? Let us know in the comments section below.
