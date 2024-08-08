Emme Rylan Confirms Her Exit from General Hospital as Lulu’s Role Gets Recast

by

General Hospital viewers have recently seen Laura (Daytime Emmy-winner Genie Francis) visiting her comatose daughter, Lulu (last played by Emme Rylan). The character has been off-camera since falling into a coma back in late 2020 after seemingly surviving unscathed when the Floating Rib blew up.

Emme Rylan Confirms Her Exit from General Hospital as Lulu&#8217;s Role Gets Recast

A New Casting Call

TV Insider hears the show is looking to cast a role who could be Lulu. GH has put out a call for the character of “Lauren,” who is described as 34 to 40 years old and a blonde, white woman. Lauren is described as beautiful, dynamic, and fiery—three characteristics that fit Lulu quite well. The character has overcome challenging circumstances and is now stronger and more determined than ever.

Challenging circumstances” would explain the long coma Lulu’s been in. And she’ll have to be quite determined to win ex-husband Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) heart from Sam (Kelly Monaco)—if that’s the road GH travels with the character. Lulu and Dante will always be tied together by their son—Rocco (Finn Francis Carr).

Lulu and Dustin’s Tragic Ending

Before entering a coma, Lulu was involved in a tragic explosion at The Floating Rib. Sadly, Lulu’s new love interest Dustin (the terrific Mark Lawson) didn’t survive the blast.

On November 23, 2020, Lawson exited GH when his character was killed off in an explosion at The Floating Rib.

Emme Rylan Confirms Her Exit from General Hospital as Lulu&#8217;s Role Gets Recast

Maxie Keeps Watch

Lulu won’t have to worry about having a place to stay if and when she comes out of her coma. Her BFF Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is currently living with her kids in Lulu’s old house.

Emme Rylan Confirms Her Exit from General Hospital as Lulu&#8217;s Role Gets Recast

Emme Rylan Confirms Departure

Emme Rylan confirmed on social media that GH was recasting the beloved character of Lulu, but she would not be returning to the show herself.

Reposting an article with her face on it from ABC Soaps In Depth on her IG Story, which speculated on the TV Insider Lulu recast report, Rylan shared updates with fans about her career and personal life but remained appreciative of the time spent playing Lulu.

Emme Rylan Confirms Her Exit from General Hospital as Lulu&#8217;s Role Gets Recast

A Waiting Game

The lucky actress cast in the part isn’t set to start taping till mid-September. That could put her on the air either in October or perhaps the show is waiting to reintroduce “Lauren” during November sweeps.

What do you think? Do you think “Lauren” is Lulu? Let us know in the comments section below.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Timothée Chalamet Embodies Bob Dylan in First Trailer of A Complete Unknown
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2024
How Jack Osbourne Has Become a True Inspiration for Everyone
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2019
Elizabeth Banks Stars in New Indie Drama Skincare
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2024
Brad Bird
Brad Bird: The Mastermind Animator and Director Behind Your Favorite Films
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Danny Ramirez
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2021
Josie Bissett
Whatever Happened to Josie Bissett?
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.