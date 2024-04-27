Emma Stone Expresses Desire to Reclaim Her Real Name, Emily

The world knows her as Emma Stone, but to the people closest to her, this Oscar-winning actor is simply Emily. Many might not know that the name ‘Emma’ was not Stone’s first choice. In fact, it was born out of necessity rather than preference due to the rules of Screen Actors Guild which prevent actors from registering a name already claimed by another member.
Understanding the Persona Behind the Name
During an enlightening chat with Nathan Fielder for The Hollywood Reporter, Emma Stone expressed a heartfelt desire:
I would like to be Emily. This interview was not just a casual conversation but also served to promote their A24 TV satirical drama The Curse, adding layers to their on-screen personas with real-life anecdotes.
In an industry where names resonate as brands, changing one’s stage name can be daunting. Despite this, Stone shared,
When there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on, as told by Fielder. This highlights not only a personal preference but also a deeper connection she seeks with her audience and colleagues who know her as Emily behind the cameras.
From Stage to Self: The Story Behind the Name
The use of a stage name has been a common practice among celebrities aiming to create memorable and distinct identities. Notably, during a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stone elaborated on why she adopted her pseudonym inspired by Baby Spice, Emma Bunton. She quipped about wanting her stage name due to her childhood admiration for the Spice Girl, which surprisingly led to her current fame under the name Emma.
Despite her global recognition as Emma Stone, those close to Stone from her personal life down to set life refer to her by her real name, reflecting a dichotomy between public persona and private identity. Acknowledging this sentiment during the awards season, where casual and more sincere moments often get spotlighted, further humanizes stars like Stone.