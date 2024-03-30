Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe Star in New Anthology Film by ‘Poor Things’ Director

The newly released trailer for the upcoming anthology film from the director of ‘Poor Things’ has taken the internet by storm, promising a wild cinematic ride. The movie, which weaves together three distinct narratives, showcases a star-studded ensemble including Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. With a backdrop of enigmatic scenes and the pulsating beat of Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’, the trailer sets a trippy tone for what’s to come.

Intriguingly, the trailer refrains from divulging too much about the plot or characters. Instead, it offers a collage of gripping moments: Margaret Qualley delivering a slap to Jesse Plemons, a mysterious figure disposing of a body, and Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe Star in New Anthology Film by &#8216;Poor Things&#8217; DirectorEmma Stone captivating us with her dance moves. The black-and-white visage of Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn caught in an intense scream, and Hunter Schafer partaking in an undisclosed act further add to the mystique.

The cast extends to include talents such as Hong Chau and Mamoudou Athie. With Stone’s previous collaborations with Lanthimos on ‘Poor Things’ and ‘The Favourite’, and Dafoe and Qualley’s roles in ‘Poor Things’, expectations are high. The film has already made waves at the Oscars, securing 11 nominations and winning four, including Best Actress for Stone.

Every time it’s just great, Stone shared with GamesRadar+, reflecting on her experiences working with Lanthimos. She emphasized that their growing familiarity has fostered an easy rapport. The material that he likes or that he writes or is drawn to, I find fascinating, she added, highlighting the unique challenges and humor found on his sets. According to Stone, working with Lanthimos feels like being part of a ‘crazy little traveling theatre company’, thanks to the recurring crew and cast members.

