Emma Samms Sets Stage for General Hospital Return This September

Emma Samms is set to make a triumphant return to General Hospital this September, reigniting excitement among the show’s loyal fan base. The actress, beloved for her role as Holly Sutton, was last seen on the show in 2023 when she joined forces with characters Anna (Finola Hughes) and Scott (Kin Shriner) to thwart Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) plans for global devastation.
A Complex Past in Port Charles
Having originally joined the cast of General Hospital in July 1982 during the peak of its iconic Luke and Laura years, Samms’ character Holly first met Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) under quite memorable circumstances: while she was skinny dipping. This unexpected encounter blossomed into one of the show’s most cherished romances. Holly’s past attempts at rekindling relationships with Robert (Tristan Rogers) and others add layers to her character’s enduring appeal.
An Era of Comebacks
General Hospital is no stranger to bringing back its biggest stars, and along with Samms, actor Jonathan Jackson will also be returning. Jackson, who portrays Lucky Spencer, announced his return via Instagram, sharing his enthusiasm and gratitude towards fans:
[I’m] excited to see Genie Francis, obviously, and so many others. I just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years. Your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all of this so just wanted to say thank you.
Jonathan Jackson’s return coincides with the comeback of Rick Hearst as Ric Lansing after an eight-year hiatus. These announcements have stirred much anticipation among viewers eager for nostalgic moments blended with fresh drama.
The Health Struggles of Emma Samms
Away from the screen, Emma Samms has been transparent about her battle with long COVID since March 2020. She has frequently opened up about how this illness has impacted her life, detailing symptoms such as chronic chest pain, tinnitus, dizziness, nausea, and myocarditis-related heart issues. Her heartfelt blog posts have revealed both her resilience and vulnerability.
Navigating Uncharted Waters
As September approaches, fans are left wondering what new twists await Holly Sutton in Port Charles. With Luke allegedly dead and Robert Scorpio’s future uncertain, many hope for yet another epic romance or dramatic turn of events. Holly’s enduring narrative keeps viewers on their toes, ensuring she remains an integral part of General Hospital’s rich tapestry.
Follow Us