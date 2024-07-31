Emma Samms Set to Return as Holly Sutton on General Hospital

Hot on the heels of General Hospital’s announcement that Rick Hearst is returning to the show as Ric Lansing comes news that another fan favorite is headed back to Port Charles: Emma Samms, who last appeared in 2023, will pop up in early September as Holly Sutton.
An Update on Holly Sutton’s Return
During her last stint on the show, Holly took part in the effort to take down her nemesis, Victor Cassadine, who had killed her sister and kidnapped her son. Holly and Robert rekindled their romance but ultimately went their separate ways, with Holly leaving town again.
The actress was first cast as Holly in 1982, exited in 1985, and after a stint as Fallon on Dynasty and The Colbys, she returned from 1992-93. She subsequently brought Holly back for short-term runs in 2006, 2009, 2012-13, 2015, 2020 and most recently, 2022-23.
The Challenge of Returning
When she last appeared on General Hospital, Samms was dealing with health issues caused by Long Covid. She expressed relief to have kept up with the show’s grueling production pace:
I haven’t slowed down production and that’s sort of the bar for me, just to make sure that I was a useful employee and not somebody who was causing trouble, she explained.
A Warm Reception
Emma Samms also spoke about how much she enjoyed returning to her Port Charles roots:
It has been and continues to be a joy for me to work on this show. I feel so comfortable there. Everyone’s so welcoming to me.
The Importance of Fans
Having viewers embrace her comeback has been personally meaningful for Emma Samms. She stated:
I’m really relieved that they enjoyed what I did before; it meant the world to me. That’s who we’re doing this for; everything we do is for them, and their enthusiasm and support is what motivates me. I feel I have to get it right, to entertain them; that’s what absolutely motivates me. There’s absolutely no other reason to do it! They have consistently been kind to me, consistently enthusiastic and encouraging and very vocal, and I’m very grateful.
A Bittersweet Relationship
Discussing Holly’s dynamic with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), Emma Samms remarked:
Robert and Holly are such different people… She knows that Robert loves her, but the question is, would it work? I suppose most relationships are very complicated, but theirs has complications most relationships don’t have!
Are you excited to see Holly back in Port Charles again?
Follow Us