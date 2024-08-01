Emma Samms Returns to General Hospital This October

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs now, General Hospital fans: Emma Samms is returning to the ABC daytime drama on Wednesday, October 19. Fans heard in August that the British actress would pop up on General Hospital sometime this month.
Emma Samms’ Journey Back
Emma Samms is reprising her role as Holly Sutton in Port Charles, marking another significant return for the beloved character. She has appeared on General Hospital off and on since 1982, becoming a longstanding figure for the show’s ardent fans. Holly’s storyline has intricately interwoven with several key characters over the years.
Health Struggles Amid Comeback
The road to her return was lined with unexpected health challenges. In recent years, Emma has been vocal about her battle with Long COVID, which exacerbated her journey back to work.
The fatigue that comes with Long COVID is not regular fatigue, it’s not where I feel a bit sleepy. It’s the kind that you might imagine marathon runners feeling when you see them staggering over a finish line and they can barely stand up. Some days I don’t want to get out of bed even if I have to go to the bathroom. Even that feels like too much effort. Samms elaborated on the debilitating nature of her condition.
Despite these hurdles, she expressed being more hopeful about her ability to work again:
I’m just beginning to be able to sort of do some work again. Frank Valentini, the executive producer, shared his excitement:
Frank Valentini added that he was ‘thrilled the wonderful Emma Samms will be returning to the canvas in October, so we can continue telling Holly’s story and the fans can finally see what happened after we learned she was alive and being held hostage.’
New Intriguing Story Arcs
This time around, Holly’s reappearance connects with the upcoming return of Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer. The show remains tight-lipped about further details of their comebacks but alludes to significant plots ahead. Rick Hearst also announced his role as Ric Lansing’s comeback after an eight-year hiatus. Emma’s return ties into a larger tapestry of recurring characters that keep long-time fans engaged.
A Long History with General Hospital
Since joining General Hospital in July 1982, Emma Samms’ character Holly has been involved in many of the show’s landmarks events. Her initial meeting with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), where she was skinny dipping in the woods while Luke mourned Laura’s disappearance, remains one of soap opera’s memorable moments.
The Evolution of Holly’s Character
Her marriage to Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), who stepped in as a father figure for her unborn child when Luke was presumed dead, is another testament to her character’s deeply entrenched presence in Port Charles’ narrative fabric.
With Luke presumed deceased once more but Robert very much alive, speculation arises about another sweet reunion between these former partners.
Navigating Through Long COVID
The pandemic brought its challenges; contracting COVID-19 in March 2020 left the actress grappling with long-term symptoms that severely impaired her daily life. In her writings and statements this year, Emma candidly shared about chest pain, tinnitus impairing her hearing, dizziness, nausea, and more. However, she remains grateful for her support system.
While fans eagerly anticipate seeing Holly Sutton back on their screens, it’s clear that Emma Samms’ return carries personal victory amid ongoing health battles. Executive producer Frank Valentini continues steering the show towards emotionally rich storylines that resonate deeply with its audience.
