Emma Samms Returns to General Hospital as Holly Sutton This September

Emma Samms is set to make a comeback on General Hospital, reprising her iconic role as Holly Sutton. Fans can expect her return to Port Charles in early September.
Last seen in 2023, Holly teamed up with Anna Devane and Scott Baldwin in a mission to thwart Victor Cassadine’s biological warfare plot. Following this dramatic storyline, Holly attempted to rekindle her romance with Robert Scorpio but ultimately returned to Australia.
Holly’s reappearance coincides with another fan-favorite return: Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer. Alongside this, Rick Hearst announced his comeback as Ric Lansing after an eight-year absence. The show’s executive producer Frank Valentini remains characteristically tight-lipped about further details.
Samms, who joined the General Hospital cast in July 1982 during its highest highs following the Luke and Laura years, brought life to Holly Sutton, a character introduced during a memorable skinny-dipping scene with Luke Spencer. Their complicated relationship saw Holly conning Luke, falling in love with him, and later marrying Robert Scorpio to provide a father for her unborn child.
Fast forward to now: With Luke presumed dead and Robert still very much alive (or so we hope), the potential for another sweet reunion of the one-time supercouple has fans highly anticipating September.
In recent years, Samms has openly discussed her ongoing battle with long COVID, which she contracted in March 2020, leading to significant health challenges. Despite these struggles, she remains eager and optimistic about returning to the screen.
I’m immensely grateful to Producer Frank Valentini and the writers for their understanding and willingness to accommodate my ongoing health issues. I can’t wait to get back to Port Charles!
This comeback serves as a testament to the show’s enduring popularity and its commitment to bringing back beloved stars. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as Holly Sutton once again makes waves in Port Charles!
Follow Us