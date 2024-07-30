Emma Samms Returns as Holly Sutton on General Hospital This September

Emma Samms is the latest on the growing list of General Hospital favorites to return to the ABC soap when her character, Holly Sutton, will show up in Port Charles in early September.
When last seen in 2023, Holly, Anna (Finola Hughes), and Scott (Kin Shriner) joined forces to stop Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) from unleashing biological warfare meant to wipe out 80% of the world population. Once their mission was accomplished, Holly returned to Australia after an attempt to rekindle a romance with Robert (Tristan Rogers) failed.
A Long-Awaited Reappearance
Holly’s reappearance coincides with the return of another fan-favorite, Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer. The show, run by executive producer Frank Valentini, is characteristically tight-lipped about further details of their comebacks. Rick Hearst also recently announced his return to GH as Ric Lansing, after an eight-year absence.
The soap, which has won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, continues to keep its long-time fans thrilled with recurring appearances from its most beloved stars. In addition to Jackson and Hearst, Genie Francis (Laura), Steve Burton (Jason), Vanessa Marcil (Brenda), and Rena Sofer (Lois) have all returned over the years.
A Deep Dive into Holly’s History
When Emma Samms joined the cast of General Hospital in July 1982, GH was at its peak, following the phenomenal Luke and Laura years. Holly first crossed paths with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) while she was skinny dipping in the woods as he mourned the loss of Laura. After meeting under these unusual circumstances, they had a one-night stand despite Holly’s initial conning involving an oil scam. They eventually fell in love.
A Tale of Lost and Found
Fast forward: Luke was presumed dead, and Holly learned she was pregnant. In a symbolic gesture of that time, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) married Holly to provide a father figure for the unborn child. They fell in love only for Luke to be revealed as alive.
A Personal Struggle with Long COVID
In recent years, Samms has been vocal about her battle with
long COVID, which she contracted in March 2020, keeping her largely homebound in England. In a blog post earlier this year, she detailed her symptoms: chest pains, tinnitus requiring lip-reading, dizziness, nausea, myocarditis-related heart issues, and microvascular disease affecting her lungs.
My wonderful husband Simon does so much on a practical level to keep our household running smoothly while also showing emotional intelligence by saying the right things like ‘I know you’re feeling rubbish but you look beautiful.’
Follow Us