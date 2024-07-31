Emma Samms Returning to General Hospital as Holly Sutton This September

Emma Samms is making a much-anticipated comeback to General Hospital as Holly Sutton this September. Samms, a beloved figure in the soap world, last appeared on the show in May 2023 when her character journeyed to Australia.

Holly’s return coincides with another fan favorite—Jonathan Jackson reprising his role as Lucky Spencer. Jackson first played the son of supercouple Luke and Laura back in 1993, and he is set to reappear later this summer. This exciting development hints at numerous must-watch moments ahead for fans of the long-running series.

The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, remains secretive about the details, but it’s clear that General Hospital aims to capitalize on viewer nostalgia by bringing back iconic characters. Besides Jackson, other actors such as Rick Hearst (Ric Lansing), Genie Francis (Laura), and Steve Burton (Jason) have also returned over the years, much to the delight of longtime viewers.

Emma Samms originally joined General Hospital in July 1982 during its phenomenal high, following the landmark Luke and Laura era. With a storyline tying Holly Sutton to memorable past adventures, fans can expect intriguing twists and cherished reunions. Will this return bring Holly and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) back together once again?

In her recent interviews, Samms has also been vocal about her battle with Long COVID since March 2020, which greatly affected her ability to work. As she described it: Fatigue is not the right word for it, it’s I think a real misnomer. It’s a kind of system-wide, cellular it feels like a complete depletion, it’s very debilitating.

Despite these challenges, her resilience and determination remain unchanged. She elaborated on the difficulties: Oh yes, the technical term for the relapse is symptom exacerbation from exertion and so what happens is that you push yourself to do something and then pay the price for it and the consequences. You get into this awful cycle of push, crash, push, crash.

The return of characters like Tristan Rogers’ Robert Scorpio adds further excitement as familiar faces reappear in Port Charles. Alongside Kimberly McCullough’s Robin Scorpio and Finola Hughes’ Anna Devane, their storylines promise even more intrigue.

The revival of beloved characters comes at a crucial time for General Hospital, which has seen a dip in ratings. Longtime fans are hopeful that these returns will rekindle some of the drama’s former glory. With major anniversaries approaching, there’s no better moment to highlight the enduring impact of legendary story arcs like Luke and Laura’s.

