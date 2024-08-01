Emma Samms Reprises Her Role as Holly Sutton on General Hospital

Emma Samms is the latest on the growing list of General Hospital favorites to return to the ABC soap, when her Holly Sutton will show up in Port Charles in early September.
Holly’s Last Adventures
When last seen in 2023, Holly, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Scott (Kin Shriner) joined forces to stop Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) from unleashing biological warfare to wipe out 80% of the world population. Once that was checked off their to-do list, Holly returned to Australia after her attempt to rekindle a romance with Robert (Tristan Rogers) failed.
Tying It Back To Fan Favorites
Holly’s reappearance this time ties in with the return of another fan-favorite, Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer. The show — run by executive producer Frank Valentini — is remaining characteristically tight-lipped about further details of their comebacks.
A former cast member is coming back. And I think that the audience will go crazy for him. Rick Hearst also recently announced that he will be heading back to GH as Ric Lansing, after an eight-year absence.
The Rich History and Returning Stars
The soap, which has won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, has kept its long-time fans very happy with bringing back its biggest stars. In addition to Jackson and Hearst, Genie Francis (Laura), Steve Burton (Jason), Vanessa Marcil (Brenda) and Rena Sofer (Lois) have also returned through the years.
An Iconic Character
When Samms joined the cast of General Hospital in July 1982, GH was at its highest highs, following the phenomenal, landmark Luke and Laura years. The character of Holly first met Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) while she was skinny dipping in the woods as he was mourning losing Laura, who’d disappeared into the fog one eventful night. Luke and Holly ended up doing what one does after meeting a naked stranger in a forest (at least on soap operas), and had a one-night stand. Although she conned him in an oil scam, he refused to believe she was a grifter, and they fell in love.
A Symbolic Past
Fast forward: Luke was presumed dead, and Holly found out she was pregnant (in that order). In a symbolic gesture of its time, Luke’s BFF, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), stepped in and married Holly to give the unborn child a father. They fell in love and, as it turned out, Luke was actually alive.
New Chapter Ahead?
Now, with Luke actually dead (perhaps permanently this time) but Robert very much alive (or so we hope, come September), will there be another sweet reunion of the one-time super couple? Stay tuned.
Battling Real-Life Challenges
In recent years, Samms has continued to speak out about her battle with long COVID, which she contracted in March 2020 and has kept her homebound in England. In a blog post earlier this year, Samms wrote that she doesn’t know how to respond when people ask her how she feels.
I love where I live, I have a fantastic husband… Even with Long COVID, life is very good.
Nobody had any answers. There were doctors I went to see in the early days who said ‘Just push yourself a little harder every day.’ They were giving me not just bad advice but dangerous advice.
Follow Us