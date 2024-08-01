Emma Samms Rejoins General Hospital as Holly Sutton

Emma Samms is the latest on the growing list of
General Hospital favorites to return to the ABC soap. Her beloved character, Holly Sutton, will be reappearing in Port Charles in early September.
The last time viewers saw Holly in 2023, she joined forces with Anna (Finola Hughes) and Scott (Kin Shriner) to thwart Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) from unleashing biological warfare. After their victory, Holly returned to Australia following a failed attempt to rekindle her romance with Robert (Tristan Rogers).
This reappearance ties in with another fan-favorite return: Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer. Executive producer Frank Valentini remains characteristically tight-lipped about further details of their comebacks. Jackson’s return follows his original portrayal of Lucky starting in 1993 and playing in over 380 episodes.
Rick Hearst also recently announced his comeback as Ric Lansing after an eight-year hiatus. His return adds to the lineup of stars who have reprised their roles over the years, including Genie Francis (Laura), Steve Burton (Jason), and Vanessa Marcil (Brenda).
When Emma Samms joined General Hospital in July 1982, the show was riding high on the popularity of Luke and Laura. Holly first met Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) under unique circumstances—skinny dipping in the woods while Luke mourned the disappearance of Laura. The two had a whirlwind romance that led to dramatic storylines.
Fast forward: Luke was presumed dead, Holly found herself pregnant, and eventually married Luke’s friend Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), who also fell in love with her. With Luke now truly gone, fans are eager to see where Holly’s story will go next.
In recent years, Emma Samms has been outspoken about her battle with long COVID since contracting it in March 2020. Her condition has kept her largely homebound in England. In a candid blog post, she shared:
I don’t know how to respond when people ask how I feel… Do I explain about the chest pain or mention that tinnitus means I’m often lip-reading?
Despite these challenges, Samms expressed gratitude for her supportive husband Simon, noting:
My wonderful husband… has the emotional intelligence to say the right thing; ‘I know you’re feeling rubbish, but you look beautiful.’
With her return on the horizon, fans are excited to see what new adventures await Holly Sutton and how her relationships will evolve.
