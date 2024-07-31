Emma Samms Makes Her Comeback to General Hospital as Holly Sutton

Fans of General Hospital have a reason to rejoice as Emma Samms makes her much-anticipated return to the soap as Holly Sutton. The actress will be gracing the screens of Port Charles once again in early September.
Holly and Robert’s Complicated History
Samms’ last appearance on the show was in 2023. Viewers will recall that Holly, Anna (Finola Hughes), and Scott (Kin Shriner) united to thwart Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) diabolical plan for biological warfare. Afterward, she returned to Australia following a failed attempt to rekindle her romance with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers).
Tight-Lipped About New Plotlines
The soap’s executive producer Frank Valentini is keeping details about her return under wraps. However, fans are already buzzing with excitement, speculating on what new drama awaits Holly in Port Charles. Notably, Jonathan Jackson will also make his comeback as Lucky Spencer, adding more intrigue to the unfolding storylines.
Ric Lansing’s Return
In addition, Rick Hearst will be resuming his role as Ric Lansing after an eight-year hiatus. Hearst shared his excitement with TV Insider, saying,
This news of her return was broken by Variety, who also revealed that Lucky Spencer, played by Jonathan Jackson, would be returning as well. No details have been revealed on what plotlines these characters will be involved in when they return to General Hospital.
The Iconic Character of Holly Sutton
Since her initial debut in 1982, Holly Sutton has been a beloved character on General Hospital. Her storyline has intertwined with notable characters like Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Victor Newman. Many fans fondly remember her marriage to Robert Scorpio as one of the show’s most enduring relationships.
A Look Back at Samms’ Journey
Throughout her years on GH, Samms has made numerous returns, capturing hearts each time. She had major runs from 1982-1985, 1992-1993, 2006-2020, and more recently in 2022 and 2023.
The Continuing Legacy of General Hospital
This year has seen several prominent actors returning to the long-running series. Alongside Samms and Jackson, the show continues to thrive by revisiting its rich history and involving beloved characters. This strategy not only pleases long-time fans but also keeps newer viewers engaged. With anticipation building for these upcoming episodes, General Hospital proves once again why it remains a cornerstone of daytime television.
