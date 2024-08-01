Emma Samms Makes a Triumphant Return to General Hospital as Holly Sutton

General Hospital fans have a lot to be excited about as the beloved actress Emma Samms is set to return to the show in early September. Samms, who last appeared as Holly Sutton in 2023, confirmed this news with an enthusiastic post on X: “Breaking news!

The Return of Holly Sutton

Samms’s character, Holly Sutton, has always been central to some of the show’s most dramatic plotlines. During her last stint on General Hospital, she was involved in the thrilling takedown of her nemesis, Victor Cassadine. This storyline captivated fans as it not only dealt with dangerous adversaries but also rekindled Holly’s romance with Robert Scorpio before their eventual parting.

A Storied History with GH

Emma Samms first took on the role of Holly in 1982 and had several notable stints over the decades. She was a staple on the show up until 1985 but continued to make intermittent appearances over the years—a pattern that has delighted long-time viewers.

Tackling Long COVID

Health concerns have been top of mind for Emma. In a candid interview about her return, she revealed, “I still very much [have] Long COVID and I was concerned about coming back to work…” Yet, she expressed immense gratitude towards the production team for their support and flexibility during this challenging period.

A New Chapter

The character of Holly left fans with a cliffhanger moment when she was last seen being held captive. Now, the anticipation builds with her imminent return. Will we see more confrontations? Perhaps another twist involving Victor Cassadine? The possibilities are endless.

A Fan-Favorite’s Return

The excitement is palpable among >GH fans. Emma Samms’s return as Holly Sutton is certain to bring a lot of drama and intrigue back to Port Charles. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what adventures and mishaps await her character.

