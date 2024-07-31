Emma Samms Makes a Comeback as Holly Sutton on General Hospital

Emma Samms is set to reappear on General Hospital as fan-favorite Holly Sutton this September. Last seen in 2023, Holly joined Anna (Finola Hughes) and Scott (Kin Shriner) to thwart Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) from executing a catastrophic plan. After their victory, she headed back to Australia following an unsuccessful attempt at reconciling with Robert (Tristan Rogers).
Linking with Lucky Spencer
Samms’ return coincides with Jonathan Jackson reprising his role as Lucky Spencer. Though few details have been disclosed, Rick Hearst will also grace the screens once more as Ric Lansing after an eight-year hiatus. General Hospital continually delights its audience by bringing back their beloved stars; Jonathan Jackson, Genie Francis, Vanessa Marcil, and Rena Sofer are just a few names celebrated within the series’ rich legacy of 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series.
A Glance at Holly’s Storyline
Emma Samms entered General Hospital in July 1982 when the show was riding high on the infamous Luke and Laura era. Her character Holly debuted while Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) was mourning Laura’s mysterious disappearance. Encountering Luke during her skinny dipping adventure in the woods led to a memorable one-night stand.
The storyline took dramatic turns with Luke being presumed dead and Holly’s pregnancy leading Robert Scorpio to marry her, providing stability for the child on the way. The layers of misadventures only enriched their connection, exploring love and loss within the vibrant world of General Hospital.
Emma Samms on Long COVID
In recent years, Emma Samms has been vocal about her battle with long COVID since contracting it in March 2020. Her symptoms range from chronic fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and insomnia to vascular health issues like myocarditis and microvascular disease in her lungs. She shared in a heartfelt blog post how these conditions affect her daily life.
Do I just say ‘Thanks,’ or do I tell you about the chest pain I’m experiencing but haven’t mentioned? Do I explain that the tinnitus in my ears means that I’m often lip-reading what you say?
Despite these challenges, she praised her husband Simon’s emotional support:
I know you’re feeling rubbish, but you look beautiful.
