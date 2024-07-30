Emma Samms Announces September Return to General Hospital as Holly Sutton

Emma Samms is the latest beloved star from General Hospital to make her return. This September, fans will be excited to see her reprise the role of Holly Sutton in Port Charles.
In her last appearance in 2023, Holly teamed up with Anna (Finola Hughes) and Scott (Kin Shriner) to thwart Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) plan to deploy biological warfare. With the crisis averted, she returned to Australia after an unsuccessful attempt to rekindle her romance with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers).
Joining Other Fan Favorites
Holly’s reappearance is timed with another exciting return: Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer. Both comebacks remain shrouded in secrecy with executive producer Frank Valentini keeping further details under wraps. Rick Hearst’s return as Ric Lansing is also confirmed after an eight-year hiatus. Over the years, the show has won 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, partly due to bringing back popular characters like Genie Francis (Laura), Steve Burton (Jason), Vanessa Marcil (Brenda), and more.
A Storied Past
Samms first joined GH in 1982 during its peak following the Luke and Laura era. Her character Holly was introduced in a memorable encounter where she was found skinny dipping during Luke’s retreat into the woods as he mourned losing Laura. Despite Holly’s initial deception involving an oil scam, a love story unfolded between the two.
When Luke was presumed dead, Holly discovered she was pregnant. In a poignant twist, Robert Scorpio stepped in to marry her and provide a father figure for her child. They eventually fell in love, only for Luke to later be revealed alive.
The Future of Holly and Robert
The question remains if there will be another reunion between Holly and Robert this fall. With Luke now truly gone and Robert’s status uncertain, fans are left waiting excitedly.
Emma Samms has been candid about her ongoing battle with long COVID since contracting it in March 2020. In a recent blog post, she shared the daily struggles she faces:
Do I just say ‘Thanks,’ or do I tell you about the chest pain I’m experiencing but haven’t mentioned? Do I explain that the tinnitus in my ears means that I’m often lip-reading what you say? Her heartfelt words highlight not just her resilience but also the essential support of her husband, Simon.
