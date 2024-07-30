Emma Samms and Jonathan Jackson Make a Return to General Hospital

Emma Samms is set to return to General Hospital this September, reprising her role as Holly Sutton. Fans last saw Holly in 2023, teaming up with Anna (Finola Hughes) and Scott (Kin Shriner) to thwart Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) plans of global biological warfare. Holly then left for Australia after failing to revive her romance with Robert (Tristan Rogers).
Her comeback links hand in hand with Jonathan Jackson’s return as Lucky Spencer. Rick Hearst also announced his return as Ric Lansing after an eight-year absence. The daytime drama is known for bringing back its beloved characters, including Genie Francis (Laura), Steve Burton (Jason), Vanessa Marcil (Brenda), and Rena Sofer (Lois).
Jonathan Jackson Returns
Jonathan Jackson, a five-time Daytime Emmy winner, returns to General Hospital as Lucky Spencer. Jackson’s reappearance is anticipated to significantly impact the storyline. Since his last stint on GH in 2015, Jackson co-starred in ABC’s Nashville and pursued a music career. His return in August is highly awaited by fans who have missed his presence on daytime TV.
Ric Lansing’s Comeback
Rick Hearst’s portrayal of Ric Lansing has always been memorable. Hearst, who won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2004 and 2007 on GH, will reprise his role after being absent since 2016. His character appearance will bring tension and drama, particularly revolving around his complex relationship with his sibling Sonny Corinthos.
The Holly and Victor Saga
During Holly’s last scene, she and Victor Cassadine, played by Charles Shaughnessy, concluded their interaction intriguingly. This leaves viewers wondering about future developments between their characters.
Samms voiced her concerns regarding returning to work due to her ongoing battle with Long COVID. In an earlier interview, she said,
I still very much [have] Long COVID and I was concerned about coming back to work and Frank Valentini assured me they would be accommodating, and they’ve been incredibly kind in working around what I’m capable of. This shows the commitment of the GH team towards their actors’ health and well-being.
A Look Back at Holly Sutton
Holly Sutton, played by Emma Samms since July 1982, has been part of iconic story arcs in General Hospital history. From her romantic entanglements with Luke Spencer and Robert Scorpio to facing adversaries like Victor Cassadine, Holly’s character has left a lasting impact on the series.
This latest resurgence of characters like Holly Sutton is poised to inject new energy into Port Charles, promising intriguing twists and dramatic moments for the audience.
