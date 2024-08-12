Emily O’Brien’s Tearful Farewell from Days of Our Lives After 4-Year Run

Last October, Emily O’Brien, known for playing Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives since 2020, took on the dual role of Theresa Donovan, originally portrayed by Jen Lilley. However, she now bids farewell to the soap opera yet again as her character Theresa was sent off to Statesville in the August 8th episode.
An Emotional Departure
According to Soap Opera Digest, Emily O’Brien’s last day on set was filled with emotion.
This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left. I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras, shared O’Brien. She expressed immense gratitude for the unique opportunity
to play two amazing roles.
A Unique Connection with Characters
Reflecting on her journey, O’Brien remarked:
I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles… I just feel so grateful for that experience. Her portrayal deeply resonated not only with fans but also herself.
Collaboration with Co-Stars
Though no longer filming, O’Brien has stayed connected with her former co-stars.
I’ve seen Stacy [Haiduk, Kristen] and Paul [Telfer, Xander], O’Brien shared about attending fan events. These continued connections highlight the friendships formed during her tenure on the show.
A Bittersweet Goodbye
The actress fondly recalls how she unexpectedly fell into such prominent roles after initially stepping in on October 2 last year. Despite her initial uncertainty about extending her run in daytime TV post-The Young and the Restless, O’Brien’s impactful presence on Days of Our Lives proved a rewarding chapter of her career.
Pondering Future Comebacks
O’Brien reflected on her time, stressing how much she cherishes the chance to revisit those characters:
I feel like I’m there, but I’m not; [I feel like] that I’m just doing my own thing for a while. I miss everybody, but who knows what will happen. You never know.
The possibility of reprising either role—Gwen or Theresa—is exciting, especially for fans who’ve grown attached to both characters over the years. Given recent character developments and storyline twists, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see O’Brien return to Salem someday.
