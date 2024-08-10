Emily O’Brien Wraps Up Her Role as Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives

Emily O’Brien, who began portraying Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives in 2020, made a dual role debut when she took over the character of Theresa Donovan from Jen Lilley. Though O’Brien excelled in both roles, she has now confirmed her departure.
An Emotional Farewell on Set
Reflecting on her final day, O’Brien said to Soap Opera Digest,
This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left. I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras.
She expressed immense gratitude for her time on the show, highlighting how special it was to play two major roles simultaneously. She remarked:
I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles. …I just feel so grateful for that experience.
Recap of a Unique Journey
O’Brien initially filled in for Jen Lilley on October 2 last year. Fans were stunned to see this transition and curious about her portrayal of Theresa, a role well-known for its dramatic arcs since Lilley brought it to life from 2013 to 2016. In fact, Theresa Donovan had been recast with previous stint ending September 22.
Continuous Connection with Co-Stars
Even after leaving the show, O’Brien stayed connected with many former colleagues from DAYS.
I’ve seen Stacy [Haiduk, Kristen] and Paul [Telfer, Xander], she shared. An image from a fan event highlights their camaraderie: shown here:
.
Acknowledging the Challenges and Wonders
O’Brien noted just how demanding yet rewarding playing these characters was:
It’s been a crazy, wild ride — just mind-blowing…The hardest job ever . Despite moving on she watches for what unfolds for Gwen or Theresa next: Gwen Rizczech at airport
The Future Holds Possibilities
As O’Brien concludes filming for now continued interest remains whether future holds return Gwen or Theresa:
It’s incredible .
