Emily O’Brien Reflects on Her Four-Year Journey and Departure from Days of Our Lives

Emily O’Brien, who began captivating audiences with her portrayal of Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives since 2020, has officially bid adieu to the beloved soap opera. Last October marked her departure as Gwen, and in a surprising twist, she stepped into the shoes of another character, Theresa Donovan, previously portrayed by Jen Lilley.
With Theresa’s recent exit to Statesville on the August 8th episode, O’Brien’s chapter on the show seemingly came to a close again.
The End of an Era
Reflecting on her journey, O’Brien shared with Soap Opera Digest that her final day on set was laden with emotion.
This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left, she recounted.
I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. She emphasized how unexpectedly extended her time on the show had been, revealing
I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was… And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.
O’Brien expressed her deep affection for her characters and gratitude towards the creators.
I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in, she said. Highlighting the trust placed in her by the show’s producers, she added,
The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles… I just feel so grateful for that experience.
Fond Memories and Lasting Bonds
Since wrapping up her time on Days of Our Lives, O’Brien keeps a strong connection with former co-stars.
I’ve seen Stacy [Haiduk, Kristen] and Paul [Telfer, Xander], she shared, mentioning recent interactions at fan events. Passing by the studio fuels a sense of nostalgia for her:
The studio is so close to my house, so I pass it all the time… I also went to Stacy’s house recently and saw everybody for a screening that she did.
A Potential Return?
The possibility of reprising either Gwen or Theresa lingers. I know! It’s incredible, O’Brien remarked enthusiastically about potentially returning.
While fans speculate about the future, it’s clear that Emily O’Brien’s impact on Days of Our Lives will remain memorable. As the show continues without her for now, viewers can fondly reminisce about the dynamic performances that brought both Gwen Rizczech and Theresa Donovan to life.
