Emily O’Brien Reflects on Exiting Days of Our Lives After Four Years

Last October, Emily O’Brien, known for her vibrant portrayal of Gwen Rizczech since 2020, bid farewell to Days of Our Lives. On the very day she stepped off the canvas as Gwen, she stepped into the shoes of a different character, Theresa Donovan, previously embodied by Jen Lilley. Now, O’Brien has confirmed her departure once again, with Theresa’s last appearance on August 8, 2024.
A Bittersweet Farewell
Reflecting on her emotional goodbye, O’Brien shared with Soap Opera Digest:
This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left. I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am. I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was. I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again . Her heartfelt message underscores an irrevocable bond with her roles and the show.
Embracing Dual Roles
O’Brien expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to embody two significant characters: Gwen and Theresa. She relished every moment and remarked,
I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles. These roles allowed audiences to see her versatility and dedication as an actress.
Looking Back Fondly
Reflecting on her journey, O’Brien shared how she fell in love with each character she played. She mused over the trust placed in her by the show’s producers:
The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles…. The dynamic nature of these characters gave O’Brien a roller-coaster experience filled with diverse emotional layers.
An Emotive Journey
The experience on set left a lasting impression on O’Brien. She mentioned keeping in touch with former co-stars like Stacey Haiduk and Paul Telfer:
I’ve seen Stacy [Haiduk, Kristen] and Paul [Telfer, Xander]. This shows the strong personal connections forged during her time on the show.
The Future Possibilities
Despite her exit, fans can hold onto hope. O’Brien subtly hinted at potential returns:
And from what Digest hears, it’s likely that this will not truly be the last we see of O’Brien…. Who knows? The saga might continue for either Gwen or Theresa.
