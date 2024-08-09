Emily O’Brien Reflects on Departing Days of Our Lives After Four Years

Last October, Emily O’Brien, who had begun playing Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives in 2020, exited the canvas in that role. On the same day, she debuted as a different character, Theresa Donovan, who was previously portrayed by Jen Lilley. Now, O’Brien is once again saying goodbye to the show, as Theresa was shipped off to Statesville on the August 8th episode.
An Emotional Farewell
O’Brien shared with Soap Opera Digest that her last day on set was emotional.
This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left. I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am.
The Dual Roles
Reflecting on her experience, O’Brien stated:
I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles… I just feel so grateful for that experience. She noted that it had been a
crazy, wild ride and expressed gratitude towards her castmates and crew.
The Path Ahead
Since finishing filming, O’Brien has kept in touch with her former DAYS colleagues. This shows her strong connections within the soap opera family. She shared that she has seen Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) and Paul Telfer (Xander) at various events and still feels like she is part of the DAYS community despite not being on air.
A Bright Future
With two iconic characters under her belt at DAYS, O’Brien leaves the door open for potential returns. She remarked on the unique situation she finds herself in:
I know! It’s incredible. Given her impactful portrayals of both Gwen Rizczech and Theresa Donovan, it seems likely fans will not have seen the last of Emily O’Brien just yet.
