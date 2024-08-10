Emily O’Brien Leaves Days of Our Lives Once Again

Last October, Emily O’Brien, who had begun playing Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives in 2020, exited the canvas in that role. On the same day, she made her debut as a different character, Theresa Donovan, previously portrayed by Jen Lilley. Now, O’Brien is once again saying good-bye to the show, as Theresa was shipped off to Statesville in the August 8th episode.
An Emotional Farewell
O’Brien shares with Soap Opera Digest that her last day on set was an emotional one.
This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left, recounts O’Brien.
I was in tears and faced everybody on stage. I looked at the cameras and told everyone how incredibly lucky I am. I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was. I never thought daytime would be something accessible to me again [after leaving The Young and the Restless]. And I not only got to play one amazing role but two amazing roles.
Reflecting on Her Journey
O’Brien reflected on her journey at DAYS:
I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles…I just feel so grateful for that experience.
Since she wrapped filming at the show, O’Brien has kept in touch with some of her former DAYS co-workers. O’Brien mentioned seeing Stacy Haiduk(Kristen) and Paul Telfer(Xander),
It’s so weird.The studio is so close to my house, so I pass it all the time. Then I see things online…I miss everybody, but you never know what will happen.
Navigating New Roles
O’Brien had replaced Jen Lilley in the role of Theresa Donovan on the series shortly after joining Y&R.
The actress recounted:
I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was.I feel very much involved still although not being there physically.
A Potential Return?
Despite her departure,O’Brien acknowledges she may return:
Iknow! It’s incredible.She has two roles she could potentially reprise – Gwen or Theresa.This leaves fans speculating.
The conclusion seen mixed emotions from fans but strong appreciation towards her contributions: Will Emily bring either character back?That’s a tale that remains to be told in future episodes!
