Emily O’Brien Leaves Days of Our Lives After Portraying Gwen and Theresa

Last October, Emily O’Brien, who had begun playing Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives in 2020, exited the canvas in that role—and on the same day, she made her debut as a different character, Theresa Donovan, who had previously been played by Jen Lilley. Now, O’Brien is saying good-bye once again to the show as Theresa was shipped off to Statesville on the August 8th episode.
An Emotional Farewell
Emily O’Brien shared with Soap Opera Digest that her last day on set was an emotional one.
This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left. I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am. I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was… And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.
Reflections on Her Roles
O’Brien reflected on her journey and her characters:
I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles… It’s been a crazy, wild ride—just mind-blowing.
She also talked about her initial surprise at returning to daytime television after leaving The Young and the Restless in 2011, where she portrayed Jana Hawkes.
Connections with Former Co-workers
Since wrapping up her filming for the show, O’Brien has kept in touch with some of her former co-workers from DAYS.
I’ve seen Stacy [Haiduk, Kristen] and Paul [Telfer, Xander], I saw them at a fan event, she mentioned. Despite not being physically present on set anymore, she still feels deeply connected to her DAYS family.
This connection extends beyond social gatherings as she mentions passing by the studio often and keeping up with the show online.
The Future of Her Characters
O’Brien’s departure opens up speculation about whether this will be the last time we see her characters. Clues on social media suggest possible plot developments involving Leo and Gwen.
Leo might make a pitch to Gwen to return, especially since Dimitri has cut ties with him.
DAYS fans may yet see O’Brien reprise one of her iconic roles—either as Gwen or Theresa. As O’Brien herself concurs:
I know! It’s incredible.
Follow Us