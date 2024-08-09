Emily O’Brien Departs Days of Our Lives After Four Years Reflects on Her Dual Roles

Salem is bidding farewell to a notable character as Emily O’Brien exits “Days of Our Lives” following her role as Theresa Donovan’s dramatic arrest at the end of July 2024.
The actress confirmed her departure in an interview with Soap Opera Digest, sharing that her time playing Theresa had come to an end. The August 8th episode on Peacock confirmed Theresa was sent to Statesville prison, signaling a significant turn for her character.
Among her character’s transgressions, Theresa
had just come clean to kidnapping baby Victoria, defrauding Alex and Xander, and conspiring with Konstantin to steal the Kiriakis fortune. While fans might have hoped for Theresa’s intermittent appearances even from jail, O’Brien’s overall exit from the show takes everyone by surprise.
In the interview, O’Brien revealed,
I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was. I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again. She reflected on her earlier days playing Jana in “The Young and the Restless.”
O’Brien also shared memories of her emotional farewell behind the scenes:
I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am. Her gratitude for the experience was evident as she added,
I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.
Debuting as Theresa in October 2023 after more than two years as schemer Gwen Rizczech, O’Brien found herself deeply invested in her characters. She spoke fondly of Theresa, saying,
I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the team] put their trust in me to play both of these roles… I just feel so grateful for that experience.
While O’Brien’s exit appears long-term, she intriguingly noted when asked about a possible return,
You never know.
Fans are invited to weigh in on Emily’s departure in the comments section below and continue watching “Days of Our Lives,” streaming weekdays on Peacock.
