Emily O’Brien Bids Farewell to Days of Our Lives

by

Last October, Emily O’Brien bid farewell to her beloved character, Gwen Rizczech, on Days of Our Lives, a role she had portrayed since 2020. On the same day, she embraced a new persona, stepping into the shoes of Theresa Donovan, previously portrayed by Jen Lilley.

Emily O&#8217;Brien Bids Farewell to Days of Our Lives

Farewell to Theresa

Emily O’Brien’s journey as Theresa Donovan reached its climax on August 8th when her character was sent off to Statesville, marking another poignant departure from the show. Reflecting on her final moments on set, O’Brien shared with Soap Opera Digest, I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am.

Emily O&#8217;Brien Bids Farewell to Days of Our Lives

A Journey of Two Roles

O’Brien’s reflection dazzles with gratitude for the remarkable opportunity to play two characters. In an emotional recount, she expressed, I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is…I feel so grateful for that experience.

Emily O&#8217;Brien Bids Farewell to Days of Our Lives

The transition from Gwen to Theresa was seamless but challenging. Yet, Emily embraced every facet of her dual characters.

A Bittersweet Ending

Emily O&#8217;Brien Bids Farewell to Days of Our Lives

O’Brien also recalled how fortunate she felt playing these roles. Behind the scenes, her exit was marked by an outpouring of emotions as she bid adieu to her colleagues and reflected on her time with the show. According to Soap Opera Digest, I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am…I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again.

Staying Connected

Emily O&#8217;Brien Bids Farewell to Days of Our Lives

Despite wrapping up her filming, Emily remains closely connected with the DAYS cast. Over time, she revealed maintaining ties with actors like Stacy Haiduk and Paul Telfer off-screen.

For now, Emily O’Brien bids goodbye to Days of Our Lives, leaving behind an impressive legacy through her dual roles. As fans speculate her potential return someday, Emily’s impactful portrayal of both Gwen and Theresa will undoubtedly be remembered fondly.

