Emily O’Brien Bids Farewell to Days of Our Lives After Four Memorable Years

Last October, audiences saw a dynamic shift on Days of Our Lives. Emily O’Brien, who had begun playing Gwen Rizczech in 2020, exited that role, only to debut the same day as Theresa Donovan, taking over from Jen Lilley. Now, on August 8th, Theresa was written off, marking another emotional departure for O’Brien.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Emily O’Brien revealed her last day on set was deeply emotional. This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left,” recounts O’Brien. “I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am. I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was. I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again after leaving The Young and the Restless and my role as Jana back in 2011. And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.

An Unexpected Journey

O’Brien started her journey with Days of Our Lives as Gwen Rizczech in 2020. Only three years later, she transitioned into her role as Theresa Donovan amid controversy surrounding Jen Lilley’s exit. Reflecting on this journey, Emily mentioned how daunting it felt stepping into someone else’s shoes.I didn’t know how to feel about it,” admits the actress. “I’d never ever stepped into somebody’s shoes as a recast before. I knew nothing about it … the fans are going to just hate me.”

Fond Farewells and Future Possibilities

Her final scenes left fans emotionally stirred. Emily described how she fell in love with both characters she portrayed.I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles… I just feel so grateful for that experience.

Keepsakes from Set Life

Even after wrapping filming, O’Brien has maintained a connection with her former colleagues. I’ve seen Stacy [Haiduk, Kristen] and Paul [Telfer, Xander],” she shares. “I saw them at a fan event … It’s so weird … the show was still airing with me on it [for some time after I left].

A Legacy Left Behind

No matter what awaits in her future, Emily has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Days of Our Lives fans. Despite her nerves during recasts,The whole crew and cast gave me a round of applause after my first scene to kind of warm me up and make me feel good about it.

