Emily Goes to Rome! — Everything You Need to Know About Emily in Paris Season 4

The chaotic American-French fashionista says bonjour as she returns with a bang for Emily in Paris Season 4. The show received a double renewal for seasons 3 and 4 after the season 2 finale aired back in January 2020. With the way things ended in Emily in Paris Season 3, fans have been eager to see what twists and turns ensue as Emily (Lilly Collins) navigates complicated relationships in both her private and personal life — since the two now overlap, promising some uncomfortable encounters in the new season. Viewers are also excited to see some new locations this season, with set images from Rome circulating all over social media and creating a lot of buzz.
Emily in Paris is a beloved Netflix series starring Collins that was released in October 2020. The show follows Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago, who is unexpectedly transferred to the Paris branch of her firm. The show centers on how Emily tackles all the hurdles in her path as she adjusts to the French life, all while not speaking a word of the language. At the same time, she also navigates complicated romantic relationships. Upon its release, critics viewed Emily in Paris with mockery, but that didn’t stop the show from soaring in popularity as one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Let’s dive into everything you need about Emily in Paris Season 4!
What To Expect From the Plot of Emily in Paris Season 4
Emily in Paris Season 4 is expected to pick up right where the previous season left off after the dramatic events that took place at Camille and Gabriel’s wedding. Viewers will yet again witness Emily battling her true feelings as she oscillates between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie, but with the added dilemma of Gabriel potentially having a baby on the way and the uncertainty around whether Alfie will return after he stormed off in the last season. The cliffhanger ending has got viewers biting their nails in anticipation of the future of the young couples on the show.
There will also be hiccups in the functions of Agence Grateau as Sylvie deals with complicated dilemmas from her past. On the other hand, Mindy Chen and her band prepare for their Eurovision tour but face some budget issues pushing them to get creative. The new season will also dive into how Emily and Gabriel maintain a professional work relationship as they strive to earn his restaurant a Michelin star. But with their sizzling chemistry and lingering sexual tension, viewers will be at the edge of their seats, hoping to witness the pair finally get together.
Are There Additions to the Cast of Emily in Paris Season 4? Who Will Be Returning?
The cast of Emily in Paris Season 4 will obviously include the show’s lead, Collins, as marketing executive and resident chaos girl Emily. Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount will return as Emily’s extremely hot primary love interests, Gabriel and Alfie, respectively. Series regular Ashley Park will be back as the euphonious Mindy and Camille Razat will reprise her role as Camille after the mumbo jumbo she caused at the end of season 3.
Mindy’s boyfriend and band member Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman), will also return for the new season Along with the gang at Agence Grateau that includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery. Although there isn’t any news of new additions to the cast, there is a little birdie (set image) hinting toward a possible cameo by French First Lady Brigitte Macron in the upcoming season.
Where Did Filming for Emily in Paris Season 4 Take Place?
This season, viewers can expect to see some beautiful shots of the culturally rich city of Rome. Collins threw some crumbs as she teased that Emily would go on a Roman holiday during Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event in June 2023. This is cause for immense excitement as the show will briefly explore Italian culture, food, and the most breathtaking — Italian men.
The filming for Emily in Paris Season 4 had been delayed by two months due to the SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes. It was initially set to be filmed at the Cité du Cinema studios — the shooting occurred at Studios Monjoie instead due to the former being booked up for the Olympic Games since November. The series’ shooting in France was on a strict time bracket due to the upcoming Olympic Games from June to September, with filming in Paris being banned temporarily.
When Is Emily in Paris Season 4 Set to Release?
After all the delays and filming constraints Emily in Paris Season 4 finally has a release date. Following in the same fashion as Bridgerton Season 3, the show’s new season will be released in two parts. The cast revealed in May 2024 that Part 1 will drop on Netflix on August 15, 2024, followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024. While the date is fast approaching, and viewers have been dying to know about the repercussions of the Season 3 cliffhanger, it might be time for a refreshing binge of the previous seasons! Also check out this guide on Alfie from Emily in Paris.