“Emily in Paris” Season 3: Is It Worth Watching?

Emily in Paris Season 3 reveal is officially on air. The series will be seen on Netflix this December 21st. So, is this something you should invest your valuable time in? Let’s talk about it!
In case you are new to Emily in Paris
Never watched the series of this American woman’s adventure in Paris? Don’t worry. I’m gonna tell you what happened.
Who is Emily and what is she doing in Paris?
Emily in Paris is a story of Emily – a lovely American woman who was sent to Paris for business purposes. As thrilled as she was to depart the US for the most romantic city on earth, problems also began there.
She likes her workplace well enough, but her boss and coworkers were “not very friendly”. They were straightforward, rude, and offered her no genuine assistance. Her boss is an unpleasant woman and has a complicated love life. Her tasks were challenging. Her clients were hard to work with. Whatever the case, nonetheless, Emily succeeded in completing her tasks and fulfilling all the requirements.
Here, let’s focus more on her social life, which also happened to be where most of the issues arose. Mindy, a charming and witty Asian woman with a voice like an angel, is Emily’s roommate. Mindy had no issue with Emily. However, the attractive guy who resided in the same building had. From the moment she arrived in Paris and met Gabriel, Emily was interested, and the viewers could tell it was not single-sided.
Let’s go on. Emily, wearing a lovely pink outfit to match the beautiful weather of Paris, once encountered Camille when crossing a florist shop. Contrary to her coworkers, Camille was a kind person. She showed Emily around and made her feel that Paris was not that hard to deal with. They quickly became friends.
So what was the main problem?
Gabriel’s involvement in Emily’s job created numerous opportunities for interaction, which was when problems began to arise. They were developing feelings for each other. And why was that a problem?
Gabriel and Camille were a couple.
Okay, so despite their best efforts, Emily and Gabriel were unable to break the connection. Instead, it went “deeper.” Although Gabriel had indicated he was leaving Paris, he ended up staying for some reason.
How Emily in Paris ended in the last season?
The reason was only revealed until season 2, when Camille and the rest of the world realized Emily and Gabriel were something. Emily’s mind was as chaotic as her life in Paris. She even dated some men in an effort to move past Gabriel. But in the end, Emily decided that she wanted to go for it, live her life to the fullest, and confess to Gabriel. That was when she realized Gabriel and Camille reconciled.
Season 2 of Emily in Paris ended with Emily having to choose between staying in Paris to take advantage of a new job opportunity or returning to America. She also had to make a huge decision regarding her feelings for Gabriel.
What are we getting in the 3rd season of Emily in Paris?
Emily’s decision on her love life and her career
Season 3 announcement revealed a complicated scene of Emily and Gabriel. She greeted Gabriel and appeared plainly perplexed. She had recently cut her bangs, which is a difficult decision for most women (as their hair is their life).
Up until December 21st, Netflix will continue to provide more footage about Emily’s decision-making. Let’s wait!
A whole catalog of fashion and style
One thing people love about “Emily in Paris” are Emily’s stunning outfits. Her style is nothing but boring. Just like her personality. New outfits, new colors, new mix-and-matches everyday. Even her hair and makeup are done on point along with each outfit. Season 3 continues the spirit. This is gonna be a party of inspiration for style lovers.
Emily can be a role model for us when it comes to a positive outlook to life. Your life can be a mess, but you have to be an amazing-looking mess.
Beautiful scenes of Paris
Despite the controversy over Emily in Paris story, no one can deny how gorgeous Paris looks. Season 3 will continue to take place in this charming city with stunning footage. The city, the landscape, the culture, everything will be served to your table.
A sweet escape from ordinary life
Emily in Paris might be a mixed bag, but it has been, and will be getting enormous attention from audiences. Many are saying that they know Emily’s story is unrealistic, that she is living the dream. However, they are watching every episode because Emily in Paris distracts them from their everyday stresses and obligations.
The previous seasons were released around COVID complications. And Emily in Paris did a great job cheering people up. The series has much potential to continue the job. This article is ending with a quote from Emily’s boss, which can be helpful for many of you. Thank you for reading!
“You’ve got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish. But while you are here, fall in love, make mistakes. If you’re gonna do Paris for one year, for God’s sake, do it right”.