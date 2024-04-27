Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Impact of Her Hollywood Exit on New Comedy Tour

Ellen Recounts Her Challenging Exit from Hollywood
Addressing a packed house during her new comedy tour, Ellen DeGeneres conveyed the emotional turmoil following her departure from mainstream media. Making light of serious issues now appears as a theme in her performances, leading up to a promised taped special for Netflix.
Moments of Levity Amid Serious Reflections
In her recent performances, Ellen cleverly combined humor with poignant reflections, discussing the end of her renowned talk show, which concluded in 2022. This followed allegations that painted her workplace as less than kind.
‘What more can I tell you? Yes, I got ousted from showbiz. There are no mean people in show business,’ Ellen joked during her act. However, she emphasized the longstanding toll these claims and public backlash took on her, both professionally and personally.
The hate persisted for a lengthy period and I avoided watching the news because, more often than not, it was disheartening to see what was being said about me. The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind; that became the headline,
Insights into Ellen’s Reclaimed Stage Presence
Despite the heaviness of her previous experiences, Ellen’s stage act veers into self-mockery regarding her enforced exit from Hollywood. Ellen narrates, ‘This was actually my second exit from showbiz—the first after I came out in the ’90s—and there will eventually be a third because I’m mean, old, and gay.’
Such candid moments reveal a blend of resignation to her circumstances laced with biting wit—a hallmark of her resilience in face of criticism. ‘Honestly,’ she remarked, ‘making jokes about what happened is my way of coping’. But despite her humor, the reality was grave: ‘It was devastating. I really hated how things ended up.’ These recollections spurred laughter but also palpable empathy from viewers.
An Uncertain Yet Hopeful Future in Comedy
Looking forward, Ellen shared excitement about her forthcoming projects despite the past turbulence. She hinted at wrapping up details for recording her next major venture—a Netflix stand-up special. Ellen playfully interacts with fans about their participation in this new chapter:
I’ll keep you posted on when and where I’m going to shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you gets to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?