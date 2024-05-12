Since her professional acting career began in the late 2000s, Ella Purnell has starred in several successful TV shows and movies. For Purnell, acting has always been a lifelong obsession. The English actress began taking acting, singing, and dancing weekly classes at the Sylvia Young Theatre School at a young age.
Although not new to television, Ella Purnell’s biggest role has been playing Lucy MacLean on Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic drama series Fallout. The series was a success, especially with game enthusiasts who consider it an excellent adaptation of the game series. With increased fame and fanbase, here are other Ella Purnell TV shows to explore.
Ordeal by Innocence
The 2018 Ordeal by Innocence miniseries is a great place to start appreciating Ella Purnell’s journey and growth on television. The three-part BBC One miniseries was based on Agatha Christie’s 1958 novel of the same name. Purnell portrayed Hester Argyll, a character from the book. Hester Argyll is the youngest adopted child of Leo Argyll and Rachel Argyll’s five adopted children. However, the miniseries had several significant differences from the novel. In the miniseries, Purnell co-starred alongside Bill Nighy, who played her father, and Anthony Boyle, who plays her older brother, Jack, killed in prison.
Sweetbitter
The next month after Ordeal by Innocence, Ella Purnell landed her first lead role on television. Purnell was cast as the 22-year-old Tess on Starz’s American drama Sweetbitter. The show was created by Stephanie Danler and was based on her life when she worked at the Union Square Café restaurant in New York. Purnell played a lady who moves to New York and lands a job at a popular downtown restaurant with no skills. The show follows the character’s life as she navigates her new world, having been exposed to lust, drugs, love, and drinking. Sweetbitter was canceled after 2 seasons with 14 episodes. It’s a great watch and a good show to watch Purnell go wild.
Belgravia
After the cancelation of Sweetbitter in 2019, Ella Purnell appeared in the Belgravia miniseries the next year. Set in the Regency and Victorian era of the 19th century, Belgravia was a British historical drama that was based on Julian Fellowes’ 2016 novel. Ella Purnell played the 21-year-old Lady Maria Grey, the strong-willed daughter of the Dowager Countess of Templemore, Lady Corinne Grey (Tara Fitzgerald). To help save their family finances, Corinne Grey wants Lady Maria Grey to marry the heir presumptive of the Brockenhurst earldom, John Bellasis (Adam James). However, Purnell’s character had no interest whatsoever in John, considering him selfish, with a snobbish pride. Being cast in a period drama further proves Purnell’s versatility and helped increase her profile.
Yellowjackets
The Showtime thriller drama series Yellowjackets was Ella Purnell’s most successful and popular TV show of her career. In Yellowjackets, Purnell played Jackie Taylor, one of the main characters in season 1. Jackie Taylor is the captain of the Yellowjackets soccer team. The character is introduced as Jeff’s girlfriend and Sauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) best friend. After the plane crash, Jackie struggles the most to adapt to a new life in the wilderness. The character was reduced to a recurring role in season 2 and finally exited after her death. Ella Purnell played her character from 2021 to 2023.
Star Trek: Prodigy
Before her casting in the Fallout TV series, Ella Purnell’s most recent television credits were voice roles. In the Paramount+ animated science fiction series Star Trek: Prodigy, Purnell voices the 17-year-old character Gwyndala. The character is nicknamed Gwyn and has dreams of exploring the stars. Gwyn has spent all her growing years on her father’s prison asteroid. As a main character on the show, Gwyn appears in all 20 episodes of season 1. Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is scheduled for release on Netflix sometime in 2024.
Arcane
Ella Purnell is one of the lead voice actors in the award-winning Netflix animated series Arcane. In the steampunk action-adventure series, Purnell voices Jinx. The character is one of two sisters torn apart by circumstances in the criminally-infested underground city of Zaun. Arcane isn't only considered one of the best video game adaptations ever made; it became the first streaming series to win Outstanding Animated Program at the Primetime Emmy Award.