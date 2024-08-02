Ella Purnell Stars in Twisted New Drama Sweetpea Teaser

Sky has just unveiled the first teaser trailer for its upcoming original drama Sweetpea, starring Ella Purnell, recently seen in Prime Video’s Fallout. As Rhiannon, Purnell leads the series, bringing to life a character described as a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and liberating taste for murder.
The teaser delves into Rhiannon’s world, with her narration revealing,
People don’t really see me, not at all actually. Lately, I’ve been getting really angry. Like, really angry.
Viewers are treated to a striking visual of Purnell’s character—dressed in a white shirt splattered with blood, screaming directly into the camera. The clip concludes by announcing that Sweetpea will be released in October.
Purnell shares her excitement about the series:
I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea! Speaking about the complexities of her role and her experience on set, she adds,
I’ve loved exploring this incredibly complex character, as well as working alongside our dynamic cast and powerhouses Ella Jones [director], Kirstie Swain [writer], and Patrick Walters [executive producer].
The show’s appeal is evident not only from Purnell’s enthusiasm but also from its creative team. Directed by award-winning director Ella Jones who brings expertise from projects like The Baby and Back To Life, the direction is anticipated to be sharp and innovative.
Furthermore, writer Kirstie Swain, known for Pure, along with Krissie Ducker (of Killing Eve) and Selina Lim (of Sex Education), brings depth to the script. It’s worth noting that Sweetpea is adapted from C.J. Skuse’s cult novel by Swain herself.
The story centers on Rhiannon Lewis, who is initially ignored by society, overshadowed at work, and dealing with personal turmoil. However, after losing control in a dramatic twist, she transforms into someone formidable, capable of anything. Skuse’s description encapsulates it well:
Rhiannon’s a secret serial killer—a lot like my own [anti?] heroine Kitty Collins…
The cast rounding out the series is impressive, including Nicôlle Lecky (from BBC Three’s Mood), Jon Pointing (of Channel 4’s Big Boys), Leah Harvey (from Apple TV+’s Foundation), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses).
In discussing the thematic core of Sweetpea, Purnell points out:
At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens.
The buzz around this six-part dark comedy-thriller is unmistakable. As we approach its premiere this October on Sky and NOW, fans eagerly await to witness Rhiannon Lewis’ transformative journey from invisible wallflower to audacious entity.
