Ella Purnell Stars in the First Intense Trailer for Sky’s Drama Series Sweetpea

Sky has dropped the first teaser trailer for its original drama Sweetpea, headlined by Ella Purnell—most recently acclaimed for her role in Prime Video’s Fallout. Purnell, who not only takes the lead as Rhiannon but also acts as executive producer, dives deep into a character described as a “quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.”
The teaser opens with Rhiannon’s narration: “People don’t really see me, not at all actually. Lately, I’ve been getting really angry. Like, really angry.” Viewers are then treated to a scene where Purnell, clothed in a white shirt splattered with blood, unleashes her rage by screaming directly into the camera.
Purnell expressed her excitement about the project: “
I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea. I’ve loved exploring this incredibly complex character, as well as working alongside our dynamic cast and powerhouses Ella Jones [director], Kirstie Swain [writer], and Patrick Walters [executive producer].“
Connecting to Past Roles
Purnell is no stranger to complex characters. She previously starred as Jackie in Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets and garnered attention for her role in Fallout. As Rhiannon, she steps into another multifaceted role that requires her to balance innocence with a burgeoning dark side.
The actress shared insights into some of the most fulfilling moments on set: “At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens,” she said. “I hope audiences have as much fun going on Rhiannon Lewis’ wild, coming-of-rage journey as we did bringing it to life.”
The Ensemble Cast
Purnell will be joined by an ensemble cast that includes Nicôle Lecky (from BBC Three’s Mood), Jon Pointing (of Channel 4’s Big Boys), Leah Harvey (Apple TV+’s Foundation), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses). Their performances will collectively bring to life the world envisioned by C J Skuse, whose novel forms the foundation of this series.
The Source Material
The six-part series is based on the 2017 novel Sweetpea, written by C J Skuse. The book details Rhiannon’s escapades as she documents her daily life and secretive murderous urges inside a journal. Its brutal honesty and dark humor present a unique narrative that’s both gripping and unsettling.
A Complex Character Transformation
Purnell’s portrayal of Rhiannon brings forth layers of emotion and depth, symbolized vividly by blood-splattered moments and haunting screams. As described in the teaser trailer, Rhiannon starts out overlooked at work, unappreciated by friends, and burdened by family issues before evolving into someone capable of anything.
The first look at Sweetpea sets expectations high for October 2024 when it premieres on Sky and NOW TV, promising an unfiltered dive into Rhiannon’s psyche.
