Ella Purnell Stars in Dark Comedy Thriller Sweetpea from Sky and Starz

Ella Purnell steps into the chilling world of Sweetpea, a dark comedy thriller adapted from C.J. Skuse’s beloved novel. Presented by Sky and Starz, this series promises a wild ride.
Rhiannon the Quiet Wallflower with a Deadly Twist
Purnell, renowned for roles in Yellowjackets and Prime Video’s Fallout, stars as Rhiannon, a character described as a “quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder”. The recently released teaser trailer gives viewers a taste of this macabre transformation.
A Glimpse into Sweetpea
The teaser opens with Rhiannon’s haunting narration: “People don’t really see me, not at all actually. Lately, I’ve been getting really angry. Like, really angry.” As we dive deeper into her psyche, we see Purnell’s character, drenched in blood, screaming into the camera—a visceral portrayal of pent-up rage and anguish.
A Boundary-Breaking Story
Ella Purnell expressed her excitement about the project:
I truly cannot wait for the world to meet Sweetpea. I’ve loved exploring this incredibly complex character, as well as working alongside our dynamic cast and powerhouses Ella Jones [director], Kirstie Swain [writer], and Patrick Walters [executive producer].
STARZ president, Alison Hoffman’s take is equally enthusiastic:
This darkly-comedic tale of revenge is sure to thrill viewers, as is Ella’s performance as a woman who finds her voice and claims her agency in ways that are devious and shocking.
A Talented Cast Holds Promise
Joining Purnell are Nicôle Lecky from BBC Three’s Mood, Jon Pointing from Channel 4’s Big Boys, Leah Harvey from Apple TV+’s Foundation, Calam Lynch from Bridgerton, and Dustin Demri-Burns from Slow Horses. The ensemble cast ensures rich portrayals bringing depth to this narrative.
Purnell’s Journey and Inspiration
Known for her versatile roles from Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children to the gritty drama Sweetbitter, Ella Purnell’s career continues to dazzle. However, portraying Rhiannon has offered her unique challenges and opportunities for growth.
The Release Details You Need to Know
The six-part series, acquired directly from Sky Studios, will premiere in October 2024 on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada. Fans of the cult novel can look forward to seeing how its twisted storyline unfolds on-screen.
The anticipation is palpable as viewers eagerly wait to embark on Rhiannon Lewis’ twisted journey of self-discovery and retribution.
Follow Us