Elizabeth Banks Shares Harrowing Choking Experience on Set of Skincare

Elizabeth Banks wants to spread the gospel of the Heimlich maneuver after a scary choking incident on set. The Press Your Luck and Pitch Perfect star recounted the terrifying experience of her “first-ever choking incident” during an appearance Tuesday on Good Morning America.
I was alone in my trailer… I threw the door open, couldn’t make any noise, was so afraid; I was terrified.
Banks explained that she was on the set of her new thriller, ‘Skincare’, in her trailer eating lunch when she began choking on a pea. During her heart-stopping ordeal, she quickly sought out help.
An Urgent Choking Incident
I happened to see someone, who said, ‘Are you choking?’ And I gave him the sign, and he came over very calmly. I backed right into him and he gave me the Heimlich maneuver.
Banks continued:
He had to do it twice. It came loose. His name is Julius, and he is my guardian angel. Julius, I love you. He saved my life literally on set.
A Grateful Message
The star now uses every opportunity — such as her appearance on GMA— to encourage people to learn the life-saving maneuver. She emphasized the importance of knowing how to perform it correctly.
Make sure you know how to do it, talk to your friends and family about it. There’s tons of videos about how to do it…
The Role in Skincare
Banks almost choked to death while filming her latest project, ‘Skincare’. She stars as celebrity aesthetician Hope Goldman who finds herself involved in a scandal when a rival sets out to sabotage her life and career.
A New Thriller Hitting Theaters
This crime thriller directed by Austin Peters also features Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nathan Fillion, and MJ Rodriguez.
