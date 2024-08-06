Early Spoilers for General Hospital Aug 5-9 Carly’s Joy and Jason’s Schemes

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) is overjoyed, while Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is free to plan his next move. The drama unfolds as Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), freshly returned from DC, shares her findings with Jason.
Ava’s Intense Week with Kristina
A storm is brewing between Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi). A recent altercation over Ava’s custody battle with Sonny led to a shocking incident. Ava reached for Kristina during an argument, causing Kristina to trip and fall through a window, landing in the Metro Court pool. After the fall, Ava panicked and staged the scene to look like self-defense.
Sonny’s Complicated Relationships
Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer might reconcile, setting up a potential emotional rollercoaster for Carly. Meanwhile, Sonny’s relationship with Ava is under scrutiny,
Ava and Sonny might remain confidants or become too close for comfort.
Trouble Brewing for Ava Jerome
As the week progresses, Ava finds herself in dangerous territory. She’s facing a hitman while Sonny continues his downward spiral, which is causing further estrangement from those around him. The situation is growing more perilous as tension escalates.
Jason’s Return and Plotting His Move
The return of Steve Burton as Jason Morgan shakes up everything. Jason’s next moves will undoubtedly send ripples through Port Charles’ already turbulent waters. Anna Devane’s insights promise to add layers to Jason’s strategy moving forward.
Tension at the Metro Court Pool
The action doesn’t stop at the Metro Court pool, where Brook Lynn discusses the record label with Lois. Brook Lynn assures Lois about Sonny’s merely financial involvement despite Lois’ concerns. Blaze’s arrival pushes Lois to leave, setting the stage for their focused meeting.
A Complex Web of Emotions and Alliances
The dynamics between Ava and Kristina are ever-evolving. Actress Mansi notes, “I think that has been really interesting for the relationship dynamic between [Ava and Kristina].” This volatile relationship has led to significant changes in storylines and character interactions.
The Fallout from Kristina’s Plunge
Mansi reflects on the complex showdown that led to Kristina’s fall: “
[Ava] played it as, ‘I’m arguing this point, you’re arguing this point,’ but their confrontation escalates in a natural way.” Fans are divided on whether Ava pushed Kristina or if it was an accidental stumble.
