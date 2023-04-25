10 Things You Didn’t Know About 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette

American actor and musician Dylan Minnette was born in Evansville, Indiana, USA. While he’s best known for his roles in the TV show 13 Reasons Why and the horror film Don’t Breathe. His career started acting in his teens. For the most part, it was all commercials and minor roles on the small screen.
His first major role came in the 2005 film The Year Without a Santa Claus. Since then, he’s been in a handful of other productions, including Lost, Grey’s Anatomy, and Prisoners. Besides acting, the star is also a musician. But that’s just one fact about Dylan Minnette, here are a few more.
1. Dylan Minnette Lived In Three Different States
As mentioned earlier, Dylan Minnette was born in Evansville, Indiana as the only child of Robyn and Craig Minnette. When the star was five, the family moved to Champaign, Illinois, where he lived for four years. Then, they moved to Los Angeles, California, in 2005 because they wanted Dylan to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. Since then, the actor has been living in Los Angeles.
2. He Is A Hardworker
Minnette may be young, but he’s definitely not inexperienced. His acting career started when he was only nine, and since then, he’s been in over 60 projects. Even more, his music career has been quite active over years.
3. Dylan Minnette Is The Lead Vocalist Of A Band
As mentioned earlier, the star doesn’t just act, he’s quite the musician too. In fact, he’s the singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Wallows. The band is based in Los Angeles, and its other members are Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston. Together, they formed the band as teenagers back in 2011. Wallows released their debut album, Nothing Happens, in March 2019, and they’ve racked up 7.436.329 monthly listeners on Spotify.
4. He Likes Listening To Rap
While the star’s band leans more into alternative rock, indie rock, post-punk, and power pop, that’s not the only music he enjoys. He loves listening to rap and R&B songs. In fact, he often shares rap and R&B songs on his Instagram stories. Nevertheless, Minnette falls back on listening to classic rock songs. Some of his favorite bands are The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Nirvana. He’s equally a diehard Jimi Hendrix fan.
5. He Gets His Surname From His Irish Ancestors
Altogether, the star has quite an interesting racial cocktail. He’s of Irish, Scottish, German, English, and Welsh ancestry. However, he gets his surname from his Irish ancestors. In fact, the Minnette family is a well-established family that once lived in Ireland and England.
6. Dylan Minnette Started Off As A Model
Lots of actors break into the craft after trying their hand at something else. In Dylan Minnette’s case, he was discovered by an agent when he was quite young. For the most part, he did a bit of commercial modeling before he broke into acting. As mentioned earlier, he really started acting when he was seven, but it wasn’t till two years down the road that he landed a proper movie role.
7. He Played Little Charlie In Two And A Half Men
It’s easy to think that Dylan Minnette’s first TV role was in a Drake & Josh episode. However, the actor was in an episode of Two and a Half Men a mere year before that. He was cast in the series as a young Charlie Sheen.
8. He Was In A Relationship With Lydia Night
The star met Lydia Night on the set of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day in 2014. At first, they became good friends. But by 2018, it became public knowledge that they were a couple. Their relationship lasted for four years, and unfortunately, they called it quits towards the end of 2022.
9. 13 Reasons Why Was A Gold Mine For The Star
In the first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why, Dylan Minnette was making 80,000 dollars per episode. After the show’s ratings skyrocketed and the actor got famous, naturally, he got a raise. By the third season, he was making $200,000 per episode. However, his Season 4 salary is presently unknown. With all this in mind, Minnette’s current net worth is estimated to be 3 million dollars in 2023.
10. Shooting 13 Reasons Why Was Difficult For The Actor
13 Reasons Why covers lots of sensitive issues such as suicide, depression, sexual assault, and more. So, shooting the show was hard for everyone including Dylan Minnette. For that reason, therapy puppies were often brought on set to make the actors feel good after particularly tough scenes.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!