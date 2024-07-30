Duck Dynasty’s Mia Robertson Faces Another Surgery at Age 20

Missy and Jase Robertson’s daughter, Mia, was born with a significant cleft palate. Now 20 years old, she’s undergone fifteen surgeries. The Duck Dynasty family was hoping the last surgery would be her final surgery, but in a new Instagram post, Mia’s mom says unfortunately, that has changed.
“Just another night in a very familiar hotel room.” Missy writes on social media. “I don’t say ‘last’ and I don’t say ‘minor’ anymore, but I still ask for prayers.” Her included photo shows daughter sprawled out on one hotel bed, mom on another, with slight grins on their faces in hope and encouragement of what the next day might hold.
Mia’s surgery is scheduled for Monday, July 29, though the Robertson family hasn’t explained in detail what’s happening this go-round. However, Missy is asking fans for prayers as their daughter undergoes her sixteenth procedure. Fans of the reality TV family came through — the comments section is full of well-wishes, positive thoughts and prayers:
You got this Mia Robertson, one follower writes.
Your cleft community rooting you on. You’re so brave and strong.
The young lady’s last surgery in August of 2023 was supposed to be minor but ended up being a much more intense procedure.
“See, she and her surgeon came to the conclusion a few minutes prior that she is to have another jaw distraction surgery before moving forward in her cleft care,” Missy said at the time. “What seemed like would be a minor surgery (scheduled today) turned into a more serious set-back in her cleft lip/palate journey.”
Mia’s battle has been lifelong, but she finds joy along the way. The young adult recently spent three months in Costa Rica, documenting her travel on her own Instagram page.
“It’s times like these where I am reminded that God is above, below, before and behind me,” the young girl wrote as she heads into surgery. Continue reading…
